North Carolina, Transfer Portal Softball Stars Highlight FGCL Summer Awards
Established in 2019, the Florida Gulf Coast League (FGCL), under the American Collegiate League (ACL), was designed for college softball players to have a place to experience live game play, development, and experience during the summer offseason.
With the regular season starting June 13 and lasting until July 8, several of college softball’s stars, including a few top names in the transfer portal, were a part of the action and excelled greatly among eight teams. At the conclusion of the season, FGCL announced awards to the most outstanding players of the summer.
Here’s a look at the top players in Manatee/Sarasota County.
FGCL 2025 Offensive Player of the Year- Layla Lamar
A member of the Bradenton Slice, Lamar was first in batting average, RBIs, home runs, hits, and had just one strikeout all summer. Currently in the transfer portal after hitting.235 for the Florida Gators in her freshman season, her preparation this summer will take her far at whatever school she ends up at next.
FGCL 2025 Defensive Player of the Year- Amayah Doyle
Playing for the DeSoto Queens, freshman Doyle was outstanding in the infield this summer after her first collegiate year, where she made 18 starts for the Vols.
2025 Coach Of the Year Award- Ashley Prange
Assistant coach of UAB and a former two-time First Team All-SEC selection for Alabama, Prange led the Manatee Impact to a 12-6 record.
The 2025 FGCL People’s Choice Award- Alexa Muller
The Harvard freshman was dominant as a catcher and utility for the Skeeters.
The 2025 FGCL Pitcher of the Year Kaylan Yoder
After making the CUSA All-Freshman team with Liberty, she put up a .111 OBA this summer.
FGCL 2025 MVP AWARD- Lily Parrish
The two-way player made 19 appearances for UNC as a pitcher and totaled 40.2 innings with 23 strikeouts before taking MVP in the FGCL. She led the league in innings pitched and in strikeouts as a pitcher with 65 innings pitched and 71 strikeouts. With a 9-1 record, she put up a 1.62 ERA. At the plate, she hit .326 with a .415 on-base percentage, driving in 13 runs and belting two home runs.
2025 FGCL Home Run Champ Emma Castorri
Appearing in 43 games for the Georgia Bulldogs as a sophomore, she hit .222 with 12 hits in 54 at-bats and just two home runs. The summer league certainly boosted her talent at the plate, as she went on to become the home run champion.
2025 FGCL Humanitarian Award winner- Lexie Shaver
The two-time Utah State Champion Shaver came to Kennesaw State as a transfer from Salt Lake Community College and took home the humanitarian award.
FGCL Breakthrough Player of the Year Award- Lisey St. Jean
Before announcing a transfer to JMU, St. Jean appeared in 31 games primarily as a pinch runner and recorded two hits in six at-bats for NC State. St. Jean developed her skills this summer to become the Breakthrough Player of the Year.