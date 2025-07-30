Northwestern Softball Gets Green Light for Major Upgrade
It’s officially time for the construction of a new softball stadium at Northwestern University.
Evanston City Council unanimously approved the university’s proposal to renovate the Wildcats’ home adjacent to Ryan Field on Monday.
In March of 2024, Northwestern announced that the softball program received a $5 million gift from a Northwestern Trustee and former student-athlete, Harreld N. Kirkpatrick III, and his wife, Sara Kirkpatrick.
The gift was meant to support the construction of a new softball stadium for the 2022-2024 Big Ten Champions, which will be named the Kip and Sara Kirkpatrick Stadium.
Occupying the same space as the existing Sharon J. Drysdale field, the upgraded field will create bigger spaces for student-athletes to train, practice and compete. The existing stands around the field will be demolished to increase the stadium’s seating from 800 to 1,326 spectators to elevate the fan experience.
Kirkpatrick Stadium Highlights:
- New dugouts and a clubhouse connected to the home dugout
- Fixed stadium lighting and amplified sound system
- New seating bowl and concourse
- New restrooms
- Expansive press box for full TV and radio coverage
- New entrance with courtyard space for tailgating
- Improved ADA accessibility
“The transformation of our stadium will have a tremendous impact, creating an environment for our student-athletes and fans that will complement the championship play of our program,” head coach Kate Drohan said in the press release. "As a former student-athlete at Northwestern, Kip understands the amazing life lessons learned on our campus, especially through sports. This gift is a commitment to the standard of excellence here at Northwestern, ensuring that our student-athletes can train and compete in a state-of-the-art facility."
Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and be completed by spring 2026. The Wildcats will continue playing home games on the current field while construction is underway.
The Kirkpatricks’ gift kick-started a fundraising drive to support additional aspects of the new stadium. Several spaces are available for naming, and the Wildcats are $2 million away from reaching their goal of $20 million.