Oklahoma Softball Changes Exhibition Opponent After Men's Basketball Loss to East Texas A&M

Oklahoma Softball has made a late change to its fall exhibition schedule, announcing Tuesday morning that East Texas A&M will no longer travel to Norman for Wednesday night's game.

Schedule Update 🗓



Due to unforeseen circumstances, East Texas A&M will no longer be traveling to Norman for our exhibition tomorrow night.



We will now play Rose State College at 6:30 p.m., 30 minutes later than the originally scheduled 6 p.m. first pitch.



Gates will open at… pic.twitter.com/puV0D2ry5r — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) November 3, 2026

The Sooners announced the change in a social media post published at 9:31 a.m. CT on Nov. 3. Rose State College will now serve as Oklahoma's opponent, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Love's Field. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. against East Texas A&M. Oklahoma said tickets already distributed for the exhibition will remain valid for the updated time and opponent.

The announcement came less than 13 hours after East Texas A&M's men's basketball team pulled off a stunning upset against Oklahoma in Norman. The Lions defeated the Sooners 68-64 on Monday night in both teams' season opener at Lloyd Noble Center.

The result was a significant milestone for East Texas A&M, which recorded the first victory over a power-conference opponent in program history. The Lions also earned their first win over a current Southeastern Conference opponent. The point spread closed anywhere from 28.5 to 30.5 in sportsbooks around the country, making this one of the largest upsets in NCAA men's basketball history.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, suffered its first season-opening loss in two years and just its second in the past 24 seasons. The defeat also snapped the Sooners' 30-game winning streak in nonconference home games.

This has led to several social media accounts and even the Southland Conference where East Texas A&M participates to chime in with the interesting coincidence.

The replies within the Oklahoma Softball social media post have also been a gathering place for those wanting to troll the SEC powerhouse for the interesting timing of the announcement.

The proximity of the two announcements is notable, but Oklahoma has not provided a reason for East Texas A&M's withdrawal from Wednesday's softball exhibition. The university's schedule update cited only "unforeseen circumstances," and there is no publicly confirmed connection between the softball change and Monday night's basketball result.

Rose State College, located in Midwest City, Okla., will now get the opportunity to face the Sooners at Love's Field. The exhibition is part of Oklahoma's fall schedule, which features a series of competitions ahead of the 2027 regular season.

Despite the opponent change, fans planning to attend Wednesday night's game will not need to obtain new tickets. Oklahoma's updated first-pitch time is 6:30 p.m. CT.