Why the No. 1 College Softball Recruit's Reclassification Is a Big Win for Oklahoma in 2027

The University of Oklahoma softball team has an opportunity to make another appearance in the Women’s College World Series after missing out last season for the first year since 2015.

Head coach Patty Gasso announced on Thursday, July 16, that utility Juliana “Goose” Hutchens, the top recruit in the 2027 class by Softball America, reclassified and will play for the Sooners next season.

This Okie will be here even Sooner ☝️



Juliana “Goose” Hutchens reclassifies and will join us in the fall! pic.twitter.com/0Ya0pNcXCj — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) July 16, 2026

The arrival of the Wagoner, Okla., native to campus a year earlier gives the Sooners a backup catcher to Kendall Wells and a second bat behind the plate, who has the potential of making an immediate impact.

Hutchens has already built an impressive resume before getting to experience playing time in college. She set the Oklahoma single-season home run record with 23 in her sophomore year at Wagoner High School.

Hutchens also won a gold medal as a member of Team USA in the 2025 WBSC U-18 Women’s Softball World Cup, where she hit .800 with two home runs, eight runs batted in, and seven runs scored. She also earned Tournament MVP and All-World Team honors.

Although she is classified as a catcher by On3 and Perfect Game, Hutchens played third base and shortstop in high school and considers herself a true defensive utility player who enjoys tracking a range of hits at any infield position.

“I think I like the quicker action stuff. I do best when I don’t have to think about it and just react,” Hutchens told Tyler McComas on Tyler on OU Softball. "I like being able to be part of charges on the bunts and just honestly all the hard-hit balls that are hit at me.”

Hutchens described the winning mentality at OU as the reason she chose to continue playing softball in Norman.

The Sooners have won four of the past six national championships under the helm of Gasso, who has led them to 1,709 wins since 1995 as the winningest active coach in NCAA DI softball, and the program seeks to rebound after a Super Regionals exit on home turf against Mississippi State University in May.

“Anyone that watches OU knows they strive to be the best and are constantly looking to win a national championship,” Hutchens told McComas. "Who wouldn’t want to be a part of a team whose ultimate goal is to win the national championship, and being OU, they’re always pretty good at getting there and getting it done.”

The 2026 Oklahoma signing class will see six incoming freshmen take the field in 2027: Hutchens, infielder Ki’ele Ho-Ching, pitcher Ella Smith, right-handed pitcher Keegan Baker, pitcher Malaya Majam-Finch, and outfielder Payton Westra.