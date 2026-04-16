Oklahoma State Stuns Oklahoma, Texas State, Duke and Stephen F. Austin Add to Midweek Softball Upsets

The midweek upset parade started with No. 2 Alabama losing to Samford on Tuesday night and ended with No. 22 Oklahoma State stunning No. 1 Oklahoma on Wednesday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

In between Texas State shutout No. 4 Texas Tech in San Marcos and No. 14 Duke beat No. 9 Tennessee in Durham.

Lost in the mix of top-ranked teams is the nation's longest winning streak, which belong to Southeastern Louisiana, snapped at 25 games as the Lions lost to Stephen F. Austin.

Maddy Azua, Bobcats Wreck Tech

Losing isn't what Texas Tech (42-4) head coach Gerry Glasco had in mind when he scheduled Texas State (29-16) just two weeks ago.

Being shutout for the second time in six games wasn't on his bingo card either.

Enter, junior Maddy Azua (20-9) who only needed 80 pitches to get through seven innings and led the Bobcats to a 3-0 victory.

Texas State upsets No. 4 Texas Tech, 3-0.



An absolute gem from Maddy Azua. Complete game shutout on 80 pitches. She allowed 5 hits and 2 walks with 4 K’s. pic.twitter.com/VlclyD4aLr — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) April 16, 2026

Azua allowed just five hits and earned her 20th win of the season, becoming the seventh pitching across Division I to reach the miletstone this season. She struck out four and walked two.

“Maddy Azua, I can’t say enough great things about the game she just threw,” Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard said. “She’s been fun to watch all year. I would match her up against anyone in the country.”

NIJaree Canady took the loss and fell to 17-3 after allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits and three walks in six innings of work.

The Bobcats took a 1-0 lead in the fourth courtesy of an Aiyana Coleman solo home run. They added two more in the fifth after a leadoff double from Kate Bubela. She advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Megan Kelnar RBI single. Kelnar advanced to second on a passed ball, going on to advance to third on a signle from Sydney Harvey. Mel Reeves came in to pinch run and scored on a throwing error.

COLEMAN HOME RUN TO TAKE THE LEAD!#EatEmUp | ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/fayasuGS8u — Texas State Softball (@TXStateSoftball) April 16, 2026

Azua ended the night for the Red Raiders by striking out Desirae Spearman.

“[Winning] this game is a great feeling,” Kelnar said. “This really shows the work we have put in at practice and how we have been able to simplify the game; we all bought in.”

Duke Dooms Tennessee, Chases Karlyn Pickens in First Inning

Karlyn Pickens taking a loss after just five pitches is what the No. 9 Tennessee Lady Vols had in mind on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils upset the Lady Vols, 6-3.

Duke's approach was to attack early in the count and the plan was executed perfectly.

D'Auna Jennings and Aminah Vega opened the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles, setting the stage for Jess Oakland's three-run moonshot off the scoreboard in left center.

Pickens was lifted from the game without recording an out.

JESS OAKLAND JUST TOOK KARLYN PICKENS 281 FEET



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/O54DQILDlp — Duke Softball (@DukeSOFTBALL) April 15, 2026

Sage Mardjetko relieved Pickens and pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three more runs to score before Pickens reentered to pitch the sixth.

Cassidy Curd carried a no-hitter into the fourth for Duke and held Tennessee to just four hits 5.1 innings of work. She allowed three earned runs and struck out five before giving way to KK Mathis and then Ava Bradshaw for the final out.

Tyrina Jones added some insurance with a two-run home run in the third and Mathis drove in the team's sixth run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Lady Vols scored all their runs in the fifth when twins Gabby and Alannah each homered.

Ruby Meylan Stuns OU in Classic Bedlam Matchup

Ruby Meylan extended her arms to the sky to celebrate Oklahoma State's 6-4 win over top-ranked Oklahoma in front of 7,826 at Devon Park.

Meylan's masterpiece led the Cowgirls to their eighth win over a No.1-ranked team in program history and first since 2022 when they beat the Sooners in the Big 12 title game.

Oklahoma State was consistent all night, scoring at least one run in every inning except the first. Meylan struck out nine and only two of the four runs she surrendered were earned. It was her 11th consecutive decision and she improved to 18-6 on the year.

The Cowgirls combined for 10 hits with Rosie Davis, Lexi McDonald and Tia Warsop recording two apiece. Warsop scored twice and Karli Godwin homered. Godwin was the only Cowgirl to cross home twice.

Not a single Sooner had a multihit night and freshman phenom Kendall Wells was held to a 1-for-3 performance with a two-run home run and a strikeout in the seventh inning.

Miali Guachino (12-1) was handed her first loss of the season.

Nation's Longest Winning Streak Snapped

No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana saw its Division I-leading and SLC record 25-game winning streak snapped with a 4-3 loss to Stephen F. Austin Wednesday afternoon at Nacogdoches High School.

With the score tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Ella Hill walked the Ladyjacks off with a pinch-hit solo home run.

'JACKS SNAP THE STREAK IN UPSET WIN🪓



SFA walks it off against Southeastern, ending the Lions- conference record winning streak at 25 games! pic.twitter.com/vkyrX4MyDV — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) April 15, 2026

Hallie Burns (15-4) took the tough loss in the circle, allowing one run on three hits in five innings of relief.

Jamie Varga had two hits for SFA while Colleen Kullivan and Shenita Tucker each had two for SLU.

Amelia Hatthorn (9-5) eared the win for SFA with three innings of relief.

Other Notable Scores

Marshall 2, Ohio 4

No. 25 Louisville 8, Indiana 7

No. 24 Kansas 2, Missouri 4

Purdue 8, Miami (Ohio) 0

No. 6 UCLA 27, LBSU 9

No. 7 Florida 9, FGCU 6

No. 20 UCF 5, Stetson 3

No. 13 Georgia 7, Kennesaw State 5