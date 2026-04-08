Oklahoma State Softball Bus Involved in Accident, Game vs. Wichita State Postponed

The Oklahoma State softball team was forced to postpone Wednesday's contest at Wichita State after the team's bus was involved in an accident.

Nobody was hurt.

"Today's scheduled softball game between Oklahoma State and Wichita State has been postponed after the Cowgirls' team bus was involved in an accident on the way to Wichita. No one from the OSU travel party was injured," a statement on the team's website says.

"When the new game day and time are set, those details will be shared."

More to come...