Oklahoma State Softball Bus Involved in Accident, Game vs. Wichita State Postponed
The Oklahoma State softball team was forced to postpone Wednesday's contest at Wichita State after the team's bus was involved in an accident.
Nobody was hurt.
"Today's scheduled softball game between Oklahoma State and Wichita State has been postponed after the Cowgirls' team bus was involved in an accident on the way to Wichita. No one from the OSU travel party was injured," a statement on the team's website says.
"When the new game day and time are set, those details will be shared."
More to come...
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.