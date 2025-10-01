Ole Miss Softball Adds Olympic Gold Medalist to Coaching Staff
Ole Miss head coach Jamie Trachsel and the program announced the addition of two-time Olympic gold medalist Eri Yamada to the coaching staff on Tuesday. Yamada will serve as the Director of Player Development.
The outfielder from Japan won Olympic gold medals at the 2008 Games in Beijing and the 2020 Games in Tokyo. She also has a bronze medal in her collection from the 2004 Games in Athens.
Yamada is credited with leading Japan in Beijing when she hit .344, ripping two home runs to drive in five. During the gold medal game, she went 2-for-3, including a solo homer off of USA’s Cat Osterman.
Yamada now joins the Rebels with 24 years of experience under her belt between playing and coaching. She most recently served as an assistant coach for the Japanese national softball team. Other coaching experience includes serving as an assistant coach at Tsukuba University and as a player-coach for the Japanese professional team, the Denso Bright Pegasus.
Across her 20-year playing career, 18 of those years were spent with the Japanese professional team, Hirachi Sundiva. She also spent time in the U.S., playing for the Chicago Bandits and the Dallas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) league.
Over her career, Yamada collected 13 medals between the Olympics, the Women’s Softball World Cup, and the Women’s Softball Asian Cup.
Playing and Coaching Highlights
- Two-time Olympic gold medalist
- Olympic bronze medalist
- Spent 18 years professionally with the Hirachi Sundiva
- Played professionally in the U.S. within the NPF
- Served as an assistant coach at Tsukuba University
- Served as a player-coach for the Denso Bright Pegasus
Not only will Yamada have the opportunity to enhance Ole Miss, but she will continue to be an advocate for the game. With the Los Angeles Games approaching in 2028, including softball for the first time since the 2020 Tokyo Games, she has voiced the importance of the Olympics continuing to keep softball in the Games in years to come.
“When I was a player, softball was excluded from two Olympic Games after the 2008 Olympics, and was then revived at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," Yamada told the WBSC. "It is a great achievement for the softball world, and I felt that this news has significantly motivated softball players. The Tokyo Olympics were cheered on by many people and many children were able to watch it. Many people who watched the games must have been inspired to pursue becoming an Olympic athlete, too. I am grateful that the dreams of these people have been kept alive, and it’s amazing that younger athletes now have another opportunity to play.”
Yamada joins assistant coach Morgan Klaevemann as the new additions to the Rebel coaching staff after their historic 2025 campaign.
Coming off its first-ever Women’s College World Series appearance, a 42-21 record, and a new program record of 67 home runs, the Rebels added nine new players through the transfer portal over the summer to come back stronger than ever in 2026.
Ole Miss Transfers
- Emilee Boyer (West Texas A&M)
- Kyra Aycock (OSU)
- Liesl Osteen (UCLA)
- Kennedy Bunker (Fresno State)
- Cassidy Patterson (Nova Southeastern)
- Sydney Shiller (Texas Tech)
- Hope Jenkins (UConn)
- Cassie Reasner (Kentucky)
- Makenna Bellaire (Florida)