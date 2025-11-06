Ole Miss Softball Just Dropped a Tour of Its Jaw-Dropping New Crib

In the spring of 2025, the state-of-the-art Ole Miss Softball Stadium debuted with a brand-new $32 million facility upgrade, which included several fan amenities, a larger press box, upgraded grandstands, enlarged bullpens, restrooms, and concession stands.

Field Highlights

Field layout and dimensioning of a natural turf field with a synthetic turf apron

Bullpen enlargement and benches

Grading, drainage, irrigation, and fencing

Field equipment, netting, and padding

Softball sod

While the team and fans certainly got the most out of the new stadium, seeing the Rebels make a historic run to the program's first Women's College World Series, improvements to the athletes’ amenities have been finalized.

In a shocking video posted to social media, senior outfielder Taylor Malvin gives a tour of the locker room, lounge areas, improved team offices, and storage spaces. It’s so breathtaking, you may forget you’re watching a video from a college program, not a professional team.

The player’s hallway features a giant graphic of the 2025 team that led the Rebels to a phenomenal campaign under head coach Jamie Trachsel and her staff. The program broke nearly every single-season offensive record in its history, while grabbing program records for All-SEC First and Second Team honorees and All-Region honorees.

Common mantras spoken by the team are strategically placed around the facility, allowing players and staff to remember shared goals and their purpose within the program. There's even a designated area for players to drop their laundry and receive it back washed and ready for game day.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Ole Miss vice-chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, Keith Carter, told Rebels 247 that these renovations were a step in making softball a staple at the university.

The power of an electric stadium and luxurious amenities may have contributed to the team's overall record of 42-21 and numerous record-breaking achievements.

"I think (head coach) and Jamie (Trachsel) and the student-athletes are so excited and ready to move over there,”Carter said in February. “This is going to allow us to really take a step forward in softball. To be able to host big events and showcase our building and our stadium nationally. It's exciting and we can't wait to get over there in a few weeks and play some softball."

Though the Rebels lost five standouts to the transfer portal, 2026 is expected to have similar, if not better, outcomes. Eight newcomers head to Oxford with incredible resumes under their belts to make the program stronger than ever.

Ole Miss Transfers

Emilee Boyer (West Texas A&M)

Kyra Aycock (OSU)

Liesl Osteen (UCLA)

Kennedy Bunker (Fresno State)

Cassidy Patterson (Nova Southeastern)

Sydney Shiller (Texas Tech)

Hope Jenkins (UConn)

Cassie Reasner (Kentucky)

Makenna Bellaire (Florida)

