Omaha Head Coach Mike Heard Signs Contract Extension
After another impressive season with the Omaha Mavericks, head coach Mike Heard has signed a multi-year contract extension.
Heard finished with a 40-13 overall record in 2025, guiding Omaha to its third straight Summit League tournament championship and its first regular season conference title.
Omaha Athletics Director Adrian Dowell praised Heard for his leadership in a press release on Thursday.
"Coach Heard has led our softball program to unprecedented successes for Omaha Athletics and in the Summit League," Dowell said. "This year was another banner season for the program by capturing both the regular season and tournament titles, while yet again, winning a game in the NCAA tournament. This program has an established culture of excellence, and we are excited to support Mike's vision of even greater achievements in the future under his leadership."
In his three seasons with the Mavs, Heard has a .715 winning percentage ( 148-59). Omaha finished No. 9 in the D1 Mid-Major Softball rankings- its highest in program history. They also ended the year with an RPI of 46, which is their highest in the DI era.
Heard is very excited to continue to lead Omaha Softball.
"It means the world to receive this vote of confidence from Chancellor (Joanne) Li and Adrian (Dowell) as we continue growing our program on the national stage," said Heard. "I appreciate the opportunity to sustain this momentum and serve our tremendous student-athletes and institution. I thank all of our supporters, fans, and campus community members for their support of our team."