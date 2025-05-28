Omaha Softball Brings Back Local Talent, Adds Wichita State Transfer
Omaha Softball is bringing back some local talent as Bennington, Neb., native Taylor Sedlacek chose to come home after spending three seasons at Wichita State.
In 2025 with the Shockers, Sedlacek put up impressive numbers. She had a batting average of .329, starting in all 55 games with 48 runs on 50 hits.
Sedlacek also added 41 RBIs on a team-best 15 home runs. She was the No. 4 transfer according to 64Analytics-Sfb and the No. 1 transfer according to the CSE transfer rankings.
The Mavericks had an incredible season, finishing 40-13 overall. They won a share of the Summit League regular-season title for the first time in program history and took home their third stright conference tournament title. Omaha's season came to an end after a loss to California in the Norman Regional.
Omaha confirmed the decision in an X post which Sedlacek reposted.
In high school, Sedlacek was a standout for Bennington, which is located roughly 25 minutes northwest of Omaha. In her senior season, she played in all 33 games, hitting .457 with three triples, nine doubles, 11 home runs, 19 stolen bases, and 52 runs scored. Sedlacek led the Badgers to an appearance in the state tournament, finishing fourth. She holds the single-season record for runs (52).
Sedlacek will have one season of eligibility remaining.