Oregon Softball Extends Head Coach Melyssa Lombardi's Contract Through 2030

Nicole Reitz

Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi talks to players as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on April 18, 2025, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi talks to players as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on April 18, 2025, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The University of Oregon announced in a press release on Tuesday that head softball coach Melyssa Lombardi has agreed to an extension through the 2030 season. 

The 2025 Big Ten Coach of the Year will enter her eighth season leading the Ducks in 2026. After a highly successful 21-year tenure with the Oklahoma Sooners under Patty Gasso, Lombardi was named the 12th head coach in Oregon’s program history and has guided the team to five NCAA Regional Finals, two NCAA Super Regionals and the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) in 2025. 

Two women hug on the softball field.
Melyssa Lombardi and Patty Gasso hug after the WCWS game. / The Oklahoman

"I am extremely grateful to Rob Mullens, Aaron Wasson and the entire University of Oregon administration for their long-term commitment and support of the Oregon softball program," Lombardi said in the press release. "It is a privilege to work with the exceptional student-athletes and staff at Oregon and to play in front of the best fans in the country at Jane Sanders Stadium.

This extension comes after a tremendous season for the Ducks, ending with a loss to Oklahoma at the WCWS. The team went 54-10 overall and 19-3 in Big Ten play. The 54 victories were tied for the second-most in team history while the team set several program records, such as runs (491), runs per game (7.67), RBIs (438), total bases (970), sacrifice flies (25), stolen bases (175), and fielding percentage (.980). 

Women celebrate on the softball field.
Oregon players celebrate their win against Stanford in NCAA Eugene Softball Regional May 18, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2023 season marks Lombardi’s most successful season thus far, as she led the Ducks to their first NCAA Super Regional appearance since 2018. Oregon was 38-17 overall and 14-10 in Pac-12 play. The Ducks went on to rank in the top four in the Pac-12 in batting average, home runs, runs per game, slugging percentage, and stolen bases. 

Along the way, Lombardi has coached seven All-Americans, the program’s first Rawlings Gold Glove recipient, and NFCA National Catcher of the Year, an NFCA Freshman of the Year top three finalist, and a USA Softball Player of the Year top 10 finalist. 

Lombardi and her staff will look to make even more history in 2026 as they hope to work their way back to the WCWS.

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

