Oregon Softball Survives Extra-Inning Thriller to Advance in WCWS
After losing on a walk-off home run the day before, the Oregon Ducks would not be denied again, and early Saturday morning, they were on the right side of the walk-off, winning a thrilling 6-5 battle against Ole Miss on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th.
The offense clicked right away to start the game with Ole Miss getting on the board in the top of the first when Persy Llamas singled to left, scoring Jaden Pone to put the Rebels up 1-0. Oregon responded in the bottom of the inning with Dezianna Patmon ripping a two-RBI single, scoring Kai Luschar and Paige Sinicki to give the Ducks a 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Oregon threatened with two runners in scoring position with only one out, but the Rebel defense bounced back with a strikeout and a pop-up to leave the runners stranded.
The top of the fourth saw Ole Miss with a threat of their own loading the bases two outs, but the Ducks were able to get out of the inning without allowing any damage.
In the fifth inning, Oregon made a pitching change, and the Rebels took advantage. With two outs, Llamas came up again, hitting an RBI single to score Pone to tie the game at 2-2.
The Ducks' bats exploded in the bottom of the inning. It started with Kedre Luschar laying down a beautiful bunt and advancing all the way to third on the wild throw, which allowed Kai Luschar to score to put Oregon ahead 3-2. This was the 65th run scored of the season for Luschar, which is a single-season program record.
Rylee McCoy kept the hit parade going with a double to left, scoring Kai Luschar to increase the Ducks' lead to 4-2. Kaylynn Jones ripped the third straight hit of the inning with an RBI single to make it 5-2.
Lyndsey Grein came back in to pitch with two runners on and no outs for Oregon in the top of the sixth and got out of the jam to keep the score at 5-2.
In the seventh, with the Rebels down to their final three outs, the bats came up when they were needed the most.
The rally started with back-to-back hits from Lair Beautae and Aliyah Binford to put two runners in scoring position with nobody out. Lexi Brady followed the action up with an RBI groundout to cut the lead to 3-2.
Down to the final out of their season, Ole Miss was looking for some magic, and it came off the bat of a pinch hitter. Jamie Mackay, in her first at-bat of the WCWS, was clutch, smacking a base hit into left to bring in Ryan Starr and Addison Duke to tie the game at 5-5.
This one would go to extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, Oregon had two runners in scoring position with no outs thanks to a single and a throwing error by the Rebels. Two batters later, Kai Luschar got a single to load the bases.
It was her sister, Kedre Luschar, who took ball four with bases loaded to walk it off and give Oregon the 6-5 win.
Lyndsey Grein was phenomenal for the Ducks, throwing 9.1 innings, striking out seven batters and throwing a blistering 144 pitches.
Kendre Luschar praised Grein for her performance in the circle.
"She's amazing, she had so much fight, so much energy, I'd put her up against any single hitter in the country," Luschar said on the broadcast after the win.