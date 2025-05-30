2025 Honda Sport Award Names Finalists for Top College Softball Player
The Collegiate Women's Sports Awards (CWSA) announced the finalists for the 2025 Honda Sport Awards, recognizing the "best of the best" in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports on Friday.
Jordy Bahl (Nebraska), Karlyn Pickens (Tennessee), Bri Ellis (Arkansas), and NiJaree Canady (Texas Tech) were all chosen for the honor in softball.
Bahl had an outstanding season for the Huskers. After sitting out all of last year due to an ACL tear, she led Nebraska to one of its best years in program history with a 43-15 overall record and just one win shy of the WCWS, falling to Tennessee in Super Regionals. Bahl was 26-8 in the circle and had an ERA of 1.56.
The Big Ten Pitcher and Player of the Year became just the fourth-ever player in the NCAA to have 20+ wins and 20+ home runs on the season. At the plate, she home runswas first on the team in batting average (.462), hits (78), runs (72), RBIs (66), and home runs (23).
Ellis had one of the hottest bats in the NCAA in 2025. At the plate, she batted .440 and added 26 home runs, which is good for third in the nation. Ellis had 72 RBIs to go along with 68 runs scored.
Arkansas was one win away from the WCWS after losing to Ole Miss in Super Regionals and finished with a 44-14 overall record. Ellis adds to her growing list of allocates this year as she was named Softball America's Player of the Year and USA Softball's Player of the Year.
Canady has Texas Tech in the WCWS for the first time in program history. She has been stellar in the circle with a nation-leading .89 ERA. Canady is also first in wins (30) and hits allowed (3.65).
She is also getting it done at the plate, batting .305 with 14 runs on 29 hits and 34 RBIs, and leads the Red Raiders in home runs with 11. Candady won the award last season, making her a finalist for the second year in a row.
The final nominee is Pickens, who has been dominant all season long, leading Tennessee to the WCWS. She is second in the nation with a 1.00 ERA, trailing only Canady. She is also fifth in total strikeouts with 270.
Pickens is a two-time SEC pitcher of the year and a two-time NFCA All-American. She made history in Super Regionals, breaking her own record for the fastest pitch ever thrown at 79.4 miles per hour.