OU Softball National Champion Joins Search Committee for New Athletic Director
Oklahoma Athletics is looking for a new athletic director, and a former Sooner softball standout is among the group who will get to choose who it will be.
Kinzie Hansen is one of 12 people on the committee to decide Oklahoma's next AD.
The other 11 members of the committee are:
- Randall L. Stephenson, Chair of Football and Special Advisor to the President and the Director of Athletics (Chair)
- Hollye Hunt, Vice President of Executive Affairs and Chief of Staff
- Armand Paliotta, Vice President and General Counsel
- David Surratt, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students
- Bob Stoops, Executive Director, Special Advisor to the Athletics Director
- Amy Noah, Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer, OU Foundation (Designee from outside the University)
- Steve Gensler, Gene and Elaine Edwards Family Chair in Law, President's Associates Presidential Professor (Faculty Representative)
- Kasie Crall, Associate Registrar (Staff Representative)
- Sam Bradford, Former University of Oklahoma Quarterback (Designee from outside the University)
- Sherri Coale, Former University of Oklahoma Head Women’s Basketball Coach (Designee from outside the University)
- Dorothy Anderson, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (Ex Officio Member)
The University of Oklahoma announced on Monday that it will be seeking a new athletic director to replace Joe Castiglione, who announced his decision to retire earlier this month.
Hansen was a standout at OU guiding them to four consecutive Women's College World Series titles. In 2024, she hit .400 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, and 35 runs scored. She had a career fielding percentage of .922 which is tied for fifth in program history and her 60 career home runs is sixth,
After concluding her career with the Sooners, Hansen signed with the Oklahoma Spark, which is an independent professional softball team that consists of many former Oklahoma players.
She also has experience playing on the international stage as she was apart of Team USA for the 2023 All Star Series in Japan and the 2022 World Games.
Hansen was recently a part of the Oklahoma Sparks' TC Colorado Pro Cup title. The Spark took home the championship in its first year of the tournament.
Catiglione will assume the role of Emeritus Athletics Director once a successor is selected, and he will still serve Oklahoma in a fundraising capacity through June 2028.