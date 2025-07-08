Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione Fights Off Emotions to Announce Retirement
Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione is a famously cool customer. There’s not much that flips his switch.
But Tuesday morning, in the east suites at Memorial Stadium in Norman, he found himself fighting through a tempest of emotion, sentiment and memories.
“You can only imagine the rush of emotions that might be going through,” he said during his opening statement.
This was a press conference for Castiglione to formally announce his retirement, but it quickly turned into something more.
“I’ve apologized profusely to my wife, but today is our 30th wedding anniversary,” Castiglione said. “So of course we had to make an announcement like this.”
Castiglione introduced his wife Kristen and their two sons shortly after confirming that he would be officially retiring on June 30, 2028.
Until then, Castiglione will immediately begin helping the university find his replacement.
"This place is fundamentally different than it was 27 years ago," said OU president Joseph Harroz.
Now 67, the man who spent 27 years turning OU athletics from a football giant and a tantalizing basketball power into a broad-based, campus-wide sports behemoth, said “it’s just time.”
“In the past couple of months, I've moved from a fleeting thought to some deep life reflections,” he said.
Castiglione said he’s been working full-time (or more) since before graduation from the University of Maryland in 1979.
Read More
OU AD Joe Castiglione to Retire
Hot Board: Who Will Replace Joe C?
“So here I am in my 33rd year as a Director of Athletics,” he said. “Simply put, I love what I do. I love being able to serve the University of Oklahoma in so many ways. As I mentioned, it's just not work — work as people would think. It's really a privilege.
“However, from time to time, one does take a moment to ponder one's path, one's future.
“It's a decision-making kind of rubric: when is the right time? When is the right time to pass the baton? When is the best time to make an announcement like this?
“So now is that time, and I'm — mixed emotions, like you would expect, but I'm really excited about the future.”
This story will be updated throughout Tuesday's press conference.