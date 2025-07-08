All Sooners

Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione Fights Off Emotions to Announce Retirement

Joe C spent 27 years building and guiding the Sooners from just a football school to one in which all sports have enjoyed renewed success.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione
Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione / Sooners On SI
Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione is a famously cool customer. There’s not much that flips his switch.

But Tuesday morning, in the east suites at Memorial Stadium in Norman, he found himself fighting through a tempest of emotion, sentiment and memories.

“You can only imagine the rush of emotions that might be going through,” he said during his opening statement.

This was a press conference for Castiglione to formally announce his retirement, but it quickly turned into something more.

“I’ve apologized profusely to my wife, but today is our 30th wedding anniversary,” Castiglione said. “So of course we had to make an announcement like this.”

Castiglione introduced his wife Kristen and their two sons shortly after confirming that he would be officially retiring on June 30, 2028.

Until then, Castiglione will immediately begin helping the university find his replacement.

"This place is fundamentally different than it was 27 years ago," said OU president Joseph Harroz.

Now 67, the man who spent 27 years turning OU athletics from a football giant and a tantalizing basketball power into a broad-based, campus-wide sports behemoth, said “it’s just time.” 

“In the past couple of months, I've moved from a fleeting thought to some deep life reflections,” he said. 

Castiglione said he’s been working full-time (or more) since before graduation from the University of Maryland in 1979.

“So here I am in my 33rd year as a Director of Athletics,” he said. “Simply put, I love what I do. I love being able to serve the University of Oklahoma in so many ways. As I mentioned, it's just not work — work as people would think. It's really a privilege.

“However, from time to time, one does take a moment to ponder one's path, one's future. 

“It's a decision-making kind of rubric: when is the right time? When is the right time to pass the baton? When is the best time to make an announcement like this? 

“So now is that time, and I'm — mixed emotions, like you would expect, but I'm really excited about the future.”

This story will be updated throughout Tuesday's press conference.

John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

