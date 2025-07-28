OU Softball National Champions Set to Play in MLB’s Home Run Derby X
More Sooners softball is on its way to Oklahoma City this summer. When Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby X makes its way to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in downtown OKC on August 23, several former and current Oklahoma softball stars will highlight the roster that is set to make history.
The three-on-three derby, now in its fourth year, usually pairs former MLB legends with the best women’s softball and baseball players on the same team. But now, when the event tours OKC, there will be an all-women’s team featuring several Women's College World Series (WCWS) champions.
The Star-Studded Roster
- Jocelyn Alo (Two-time WCWS champ)
- Jayda Coleman (Four-time WCWS champ)
- Kinzie Hansen (Four-time WCWS champ)
- Tiare Jennings (Four-time WCWS champ)
- Sydney Romero (Two-time WCWS champ)
- Ella Parker (Current OU utility player)
- Kasidi Pickering (Current OU outfielder)
Alo, Jennings, and Hansen will represent the all-Sooners team, while Nick Swisher, Parker, and Pickering represent the Yankees, and Adrian Gonzalez, Coleman, and Romero represent the Dodgers. More college softball stars will be playing, too, as the Rangers roster holds Reese Atwood and Amanda Lorenz.
"Baseball fans are in for a treat,” Oklahoma and Athletes Unlimited softball star Tiare Jennings told MLB. “Home Run Derby X brings together MLB legends and the best from women’s baseball and softball, and I’m honored to be part of it. It’s not every day you get to put on a show like this, and I plan to make the most of it."
Alo brings the most MLB Derby X experience, as she hit the longest homer in HRDX history and a game-winning walk-off homer in 2024.
MLB Derby X Rules
Paired with defensive points, a game takes roughly 30 minutes with three players per team. Each player gets one two-and-a-half-minute at-bat. Teams earn offensive points from home runs and defensive points in the outfield for catches of the opposing team. Bonus points can be earned by hitting home runs through a target in center field. The team with the most points at the end of the game wins.
MLB has reformatted the competition this year and will hold a two-day final in Salt Lake City, Utah. Teams must win in any of the first six events to automatically gain entry to the two-day winner-take-all final. If any of these past and current softball reps outshine, they may end up in the final on September 19 and 20.