OU Softball Pitcher Refines Craft in Offseason, Dominates Northwoods League
One Oklahoma softball player is refining her craft this summer and is shining more than ever.
Pitcher Paytn Monticelli, a native of Cedarburg, Wis, joined the Northwoods League for the offseason. With this developmental opportunity, softball and baseball players can train, see live action, and retain their fitness before returning to their collegiate teams in the fall.
Playing for the Madison, Wisconsin, Night Mares, Monticelli took down the Minot Honeybees 2-1 in a stellar seven-inning one-hit outing on Tuesday night. She threw eleven strikeouts, allowing just one hit, one run, and one walk. The incredible performance earned her the title of Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.
That wasn’t her first great outing of the summer either. Over three games, she’s pitched 18 innings with a 2.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts. With Monticelli in the circle, the Night Mares are currently first in the league with a 22-5 record.
As a significant piece in the Sooners' quest to grab a fifth straight Women’s College World Series title during her junior year, Monticelli made 16 appearances during the 2025 season, including two starts. She had an ERA of 3.94 and a 2-0 record with 20 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.
Transferring to Oklahoma from Wisconsin as a sophomore, Monticelli quickly became a weapon out of the bullpen for the Sooners. She recorded a 1.09 ERA over 18 appearances and one start. She struck out 23 across 19 innings of work, which led the championship Sooner staff in strikeout percentage at 28.8%.
As Monticelli heads into her senior year, the Sooners and head coach Patty Gasso are putting together one intimidating pitching staff with Sydney Berzon, Kierston Deal, Milali Guachio, and freshman Alyssa Parker and Berkley Zach.
With her summer of improvement, OU fans may be seeing more of Monticelli in the circle before she closes out her collegiate career.