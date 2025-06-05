Patty Gasso Speaks Out on OU Softball’s Future and the Transfer Portal
Oklahoma softball's season just came to an end on Monday, and there is already quite a bit of shakeup in the roster.
As of Thursday afternoon, they already have four players in the transfer portal. With those players leaving and a few others graduating, the Sooners are looking to fill a few spots.
Head coach Patty Gasso voiced her opinion about the moves being made on The Chris Plank Show.
“You will see movement and you will be happy with the movement that you’re seeing," Gasso said. "But, we don’t need a lot of moves, because we have a really solid group of blue-collar athletes returning."
The Sooners bring back a core group of players in 2026. Ella Parker had a standout sophomore season. She hit .423 with 51 runs on 74 hits while adding 19 doubles, 53 RBIs, and 15 home runs.
Kasidi Pickering was another key in Oklahoma's offense. She held a .392 batting average with 58 runs on 67 hits and added 18 home runs on an .801 slugging percentage.
Rounding out the top three OU bats returning next season is Gabbie Garcia. In her first season with the Sooners, she led the team with 20 home runs while hitting .351 with 48 runs and 61 hits and added a team-best 58 RBIs.
Oklahoma's streak of four consecutive championship titles came to an end after a 3-2 loss to Texas Tech in the WCWS semifinals. Some may think the Sooners' dynasty ended that night, but that is far from true. With a core group of returners and the number one freshman class coming in, Oklahoma is well in the race to bring another championship back to Norman.