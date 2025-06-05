Softball On SI

OU Softball Defensive Specialist Enters Transfer Portal

Sarah Person

Oklahoma celebrates Abby Dayton's 2-run home run in the seventh inning of the Women's College World Series softball game between the Texas Tech Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Monday, June, 2, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma Softball is experiencing more shakeups in its roster as starting outfielder Hannah Coor is hitting the transfer portal.

Coor had a great year defensively for the Sooners with 35 put outs on the year and a .1000 fielding percentage. Offensively, she hit .329 on 10 with 10 runs on 23 hits while adding 15 RBIs and two home runs.

Coor has the ability to make incredible plays in the outfield. One of the many highlight-worthy plays from her season was the WCWS against Tennessee, where she caught it out in center field and made the throw all the way to first for a double play.

Oklahoma finished the season with a 52-9 overall record with a loss to Texas Tech in the WCWS semifinals. The Sooners had won the last four consecutive championship titles.

The decision was confirmed on X late Thursday morning.

Coor will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

