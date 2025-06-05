OU Softball Defensive Specialist Enters Transfer Portal
Oklahoma Softball is experiencing more shakeups in its roster as starting outfielder Hannah Coor is hitting the transfer portal.
Coor had a great year defensively for the Sooners with 35 put outs on the year and a .1000 fielding percentage. Offensively, she hit .329 on 10 with 10 runs on 23 hits while adding 15 RBIs and two home runs.
Coor has the ability to make incredible plays in the outfield. One of the many highlight-worthy plays from her season was the WCWS against Tennessee, where she caught it out in center field and made the throw all the way to first for a double play.
Oklahoma finished the season with a 52-9 overall record with a loss to Texas Tech in the WCWS semifinals. The Sooners had won the last four consecutive championship titles.
The decision was confirmed on X late Thursday morning.
Coor will have one season of eligibility remaining.