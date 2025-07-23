Pitt State Softball Rallies Community, Utility Player in Horrific Car Accident
The Pittsburgh State athletic department is calling on the softball community for help. Utility player Kendall Forbes was in a horrific car accident over the weekend, and the Gorillas are raising money for her family to help with medical costs.
According to her mother, Stephanie Forbes ' Facebook page, she was hit on the driver’s side door by a vehicle traveling at an excessive speed and was ejected from the car. She experienced severe brain swelling and a minor perforation in her bladder.
As of Tuesday, July 22, Forbes has experienced two consecutive days of significant improvement, and her intracranial pressure has stabilized. She has been able to move all of her limbs, and the trauma team is beginning to decrease her sedation.
No other internal injuries have been found, but she’ll have a long journey back to the ball field.
Forbes was a key piece to the Gorillas' roster in 2025, contributing to their nationally ranked season and the Division II team's appearance in the national tournament. She started in 14 games in either the middle infield or the outfield, with 43 games played overall.
Forbes finished her junior year with 18 runs scored, eight hits, two doubles, three walks drawn, and two stolen bases. On defense, she posted 21 putouts and seven assists and scored a season-high two runs in early February.
Prior to her collegiate career, Forbes was a first-team Kansas Class 5A All-State selection for the Golden Eagles, helping Bushop Carroll to a Class 5A state title in 2021.
The Gorillas desperately need her talent back on the field, and the softball community can contribute to her return.
How to Help
Her mother is currently taking Venmo donations.
- Username: Stephanie-Forbes-MK
- Last four digits: 0174
With numerous scammy accident articles on the internet containing false information, Stephanie is also asking the community not to spread misinformation online.