Puerto Vallarta College Challenge Announces 2026 Softball Lineup
As the softball community patiently waits for the 2026 NCAA D1 season, there are finally some dates to put on the calendar. One of college softball’s most popular tournament destinations announced its lineup for 2026.
The season will officially open on the Pacific Coast of Mexico, at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, featuring a competitive mix of programs, some of which are going for the first time in program history.
Beginning in 2015, the first D1 softball event to be held outside of the U.S. will celebrate its 10th anniversary Feb. 11-14, 2026 at Nancy Almaraz Stadium located at the Unidad Agustín Flores Contreras Sports Complex.
Teams and fans will be hosted at the oceanside Sheraton Buganvilias Resort and Convention Center, the official host hotel just a short walk from the field.
So far, four teams have pledged their commitment to the tournament, but the host, Triple Crown Sports, is looking for one more team to join.
2026 Participants
- Eastern Kentucky
- Long Beach State
- Southern Illinois
- UTSA
“Triple Crown Sports is really proud to host this event again, given the changing landscape in college athletics,” tournament director Dave King said in the press release. “Puerto Vallarta is the perfect place to start a new softball season. Between the energy of the games, the beauty of the Pacific coast, and the chance for teams and fans to share this experience together, the event is truly one-of-a-kind in college athletics.”
2026 will mark a vast difference in teams, as 2025 saw several Power 5 and mid-major schools make the trip to Mexico. Standouts like Florida State, Oklahoma State, Indiana University, Florida International, BYU, and more headlined the event.
Fan lodging packages and tickets for the 2026 Puerto Vallarta College Challenge are already available for advance purchase.
About Nancy Almaraz Stadium
At the first-come, first-served ball park, the stadium has its own unique personality, with church bells, locals playing music, and locals filling the area with their daily activities.
- Scores are kept on an old-school flip scoreboard behind home plate, but fans will have to keep track of balls, strikes, and outs.
- Concessions are available at the field with the usual soda, bottled water, and snacks, but local vendors will be available too, with fruit cups, Mexican snacks, street tacos, and more.
- The main bleacher seating area is concrete and shaded, but there are also seats in concrete bleachers down both foul lines. Limited outfield grass bleacher seating will be available.