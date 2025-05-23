Purdue Fort Wayne Eliminates Softball Program Due to Budget Cuts
Heartbreaking news out of Indiana today, as Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) announced on Friday that effective immediately, the NCAA Division I softball and baseball programs will be discontinued.
Just one day after announcing the elimination of 45 jobs, this decision is directly related to $6 million in budget cuts that the university says will save them upwards of $ 1 million.
Stated in the school’s press release, PFW is promising that all student-athlete scholarships will be honored and support will be provided to student-athletes wishing to transfer.
"This is one of the saddest days in my 25 years as a Mastodon," Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton said in the statement. "We know this news will upset our student-athletes, alumni and fans. It was not made lightly, and we are committed to supporting those affected through this transition."
With budget concerns on the rise across the higher education landscape, the future of enrollment trends and state and federal support are at risk.
"Like many universities across the country—especially regional universities like ours—we continue to navigate difficult financial terrain, uncertainty about future enrollment trends, increased competition, and diminished state and federal support," said Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer in the statement. "We must align the university's expenses with its revenue to ensure the long-term sustainability of the institution and to provide a first-rate education and experience for our students."
This devastating news comes right after PFW’s softball team finished runners-up in the Horizon League tournament against Robert Morris, and had one of the best seasons in program history. The Mastodons had the most league wins since 2012 with 14 and was also the best season of head coach Amber Bowman’s four-year career with PFW.
Several players on X have already announced their decision to enter the transfer portal.