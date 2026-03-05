SDSU Softball Pitcher Throws Program’s Third No-Hitter in History on March 4

March 4 is consistently a lucky day for the San Diego State softball program.

When Faith Jordan threw the fifth no-hitter in program history on Wednesday night, she became the third ace to do so on the date, joining Celena Velasquez (March 4, 2005) and Bre DeDanta (March 4 and 18, 2003).

Of our five no-hitters in recorded history, Faith’s was the third to happen on March 4! 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/hRJ6KvlNDr — San Diego State Softball (@AztecSoftball) March 5, 2026

In the five-inning 13-0 win over Long Beach State, Jordan put up two strikeouts and just two walks to etch her name in the history books. In the bottom of the fifth inning, with three outs away, the scene got nerve-wracking for the right-hander, as a walk put a runner on. Hard groundballs accounted for the first two outs, but Jordan was able to produce a flyout to center field, which completed the no-hitter.

In her first season with the Aztecs, the junior has quickly become a staple in the bullpen. She currently has a 3.02 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 39.1 innings.

Jordan transferred from Fresno State, along with pitcher Key-annah Campbell-Pu’a, at the conclusion of the 2025 season. Jordan posted a 5-4 record with 4 saves and an ERA of 3.28. She started 14 out of 38 appearances, pitching a total of 83.1 innings, striking out 39. She broke out during her sophomore season before receiving a season-ending injury, putting up an ERA of 2.64 with 34 strikeouts across 63.2 innings.

Prior to the no-hitter with the Aztecs, her career-high was 5.1 innings, allowing no earned runs with two strikeouts against Boise State on March 15, 2025. March just may be an all-around good month for the Washington native.

Head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz boasted highly about what Jordan could bring to the program in the offseason, forseeing her making an immediate impact, as the Aztecs look to make it back to the NCAA Regionals in 2026.

“We are excited to welcome Faith Jordan to our program,” Nuveman Deniz said in a press release. “She brings with her two years of Division 1 and Mountain West conference experience and will add an important piece to our pitching staff. Faith hails from the Pacific Northwest, where many great pitchers have been developed, and we look forward to her contributions as we aim for another Mountain West championship in 2026.”

Currently 13-8, the Aztecs host the San Diego Stadium Classic beginning on March 5 through March 8, where they’ll face Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Princeton.

