Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational Preview and How to Watch
The NCAA Division I Softball season has officially started, and one of the most anticipated events annually is the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational.
This year's event runs Thursday-Sunday at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla., and is stacked full with some of the top teams in the nation, including 2025 NCAA Women's College World Series participants Tennessee Lady Vols, UCLA Bruins, and national runners-up Texas Tech Red Raiders.
It will also feature early season Top 25 matchups that could be potential WCWS previews, and don't overlook up and coming teams that are looking for a breakthrough in 2025 such as the Missouri Tigers, North Carolina State Wolfpack, LSU Tigers, or maybe mid-major Florida Atlantic Owls, who have one of the toughest sets to face in the invitational.
Participating Teams
- Duke
- Florida Atlantic University (FAU)
- Florida State University (FSU)
- Georgia
- James Madison University (JMU)
- Louisiana State University (LSU)
- Missouri
- NC State
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Texas TechUniversity of Central Florida (UCF)
- UCLA
Key Matchups
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 1 Texas Tech: Feb. 12, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2
A 2025 NCAA Tallahassee Super Regional rematch, right off the bat.
Preseason No. 1 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the No. 6 Florida State Seminoles will immediately see who has the juice early on this season. NiJaree Canady and the Red Raiders swept the Seminoles in two games to advance to the WCWS and are stacked with new and returning talent as an early favorite to return to the championship.
FSU looks to make a run in 2025 as well. Led by Isa Torres, Ashtyn Danley, Kennedy Harp, and others. This Seminoles squad looks strong and diverse coming into this season. Look for this game to have a postseason feel.
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Nebraska: Feb. 13, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Another 2025 NCAA Super Regional rematch from the Knoxville Super Regional.
The No. 4 Tennessee Lady Vols will take on the No. 11 Nebraska Cornhuskers, and this is one that I feel is very important early on. Nebraska returns one of the most experienced rosters in the nation. With Jordy Frahm and Ava Kuszak's leadership, Nebraska is poised for a great season.
Karlyn Pickens pitched a complete game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the 1-0 win over the Huskers in Game 3 of the super regional last season, to send Tennessee to the WCWS. Pickens totaled 17.2 innings with 28 strikeouts in the three games against Nebraska. Ella Dodge homered in the first inning of that game, and that was all the Lady Vols needed. This one should be good.
Missouri vs. No. 22 Duke: Feb. 15, 9 a.m. ET on ACCN
In a season where Mizzou needs a breakthrough, this is a great opportunity to get a quality win.
The No. 20 Duke Blue Devils bring back leaders in Aminah Vega, Cassidy Curd, and Jada Baker, along with talented infielder Jess Oakland, who redshirted last season. How will the Blue Devils look in their quest to get back to OKC?
They will face a motivated team in the Missouri Tigers who are facing what feels like a must-win season. Coach Larissa Anderson was unhappy with last season's postseason miss. This team has a mix of returning leadership, such as Cierra Harrison, Marissa McCann, and Kayley Lenger, with newcomers such as East Carolina transfer Emma Jackson, who Anderson says has the flashy it factor that the team needs.
This weekend should be a great one that you will not want to miss.
How to Watch
All games can be found on the ESPN networks, including the SEC Network, ACC Network, and the ESPN App.
How to Purchase Tickets
All access passes are sold out for Thursday through Saturday, with general admission available for fields 1-4. Sunday's All-Access passes before 5:00 PM ET are available, with Texas Tech vs. Nebraska and Tennessee vs. Florida State games sold out. Visit here for updated ticket options.
Recommended Links
Charles Mays is the owner of Mays SportsWire, LLC. Raised in Ridgely, Tenn., he currently resides in Knoxville, Tenn. He began his media career with Tomahawk Nation, part of SB Nation, where he covered Florida State athletics and also covered Clemson. In June of 2025, Mays launched Fastpitch Wire Softball to provide consistent coverage of the game at every level, an outlet that has consistently grown since its launch.Follow MaysSportsMedia