Softball America Announces Preseason Catcher Rankings

As the college softball season approaches, Softball America is rolling out position rankings. Using advanced metrics from 64Analytics, along with the eye test and strength of schedule, catcher rankings have been released.

Check out these best catchers heading into the 2026 season.

Top 10 Catchers

Reese Atwood, Texas Jocelyn Erickson, Florida Sydney Stewart, Arizona Jazzy Burns, Texas Tech Maci Bergeron, LSU Avery Parker, Indiana Lexi Winters, South Carolina Amanda Hasler, Oklahoma State Jadyn Glab, Washington Hannah Church, NC State

Reese Atwood, Texas

While she’s a beast at the plate, the reigning national champion is an unmatched defender. The NFCA Catcher of the Year and Johnny Bench Award winner held a .988 fielding percentage with 313 putouts, 18 assists, and just four errors. Opponents hardly risked running on Atoowd, as she threw out four of seven base stealers through 68 games in 2025.

Atwood finished the historic season with a .393 batting average, a team-leading .822 slugging percentage, and a .504 on-base percentage. She led the team in RBIs (89), home runs (21), total bases (157), OPS (1.326), and walks (41). She became the first student-athlete in program history to record multiple 20-home run seasons.

Jocelyn Erickson, Florida

The 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner threw out nine runners trying to steal while holding a .997 fielding percentage. Erickson committed just one error in 315 chances and recorded 296 putouts, 18 assists, and helped turn five double plays.

At the plate, she batted .303 with 59 RBIs, 55 runs, 15 home runs, two triples, and three stolen bases. She tied for first on the team in triples, second in walks (49), doubles (14), sacrifice flies (4), and OPS (1.444), and third in slugging percentage (.663).

Sydney Stewart, Arizona

The catcher and utility appeared in 60 of Arizona’s 61 games, making 53 behind the plate. Stewart led the Wildcats with 20 home runs, 68 RBIs, an 819 slugging percentage, 48 walks, and a .542 on-base percentage. Her home runs, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage ranked second in the Big 12 Conference.

Jazzy Burns, Texas Tech

The rising junior is expected to make an immediate impact on her new team, the Red Raiders. Last season with Ohio State, Burns hit .455 with 25 home runs and 72 RBIs to be named an NFCA First Team All-American and named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Maci Bergeron, LSU

Bergeron registered a .994 fielding percentage with 312 putouts, 13 assists, and two errors behind the plate. She caught five runners stealing and assisted in two double plays. She allowed 11 stolen bases and will enter 2026 as the program’s all-time leader with a career .995 fielding percentage with a minimum of 800 chances.

