Softball America Announces Preseason First Base Rankings

Softball America continued to roll out preseason position rankings on Wednesday. Using advanced metrics from 64Analytics, along with the eye test and strength of schedule, first base rankings have been released.

Check out these best first basemen heading into the 2026 season.

Top 10 Players at First Base

Jordan Woolery, UCLA Tori Edwards, LSU Alexis DeBoer, Washington Arianna Rodi, South Carolina Rylee McCoy, Oregon Julia Knowler, Clemson Persy Llamas, Ole Miss Aiyana Coleman, Texas State Makenzie Butt, Tennessee Tianna Bell, Arkansas

Jordan Woolery, UCLA

The 2025 NFCA First Team All-American and USA Softball Player of the Year Top 10 finalist started 47 games at third base and dominated 21 at first. Shining in the No.3 spot in the lineup, Woolery recorded a .424 batting average, a .475 on-base percentage, and a .677 slugging percentage. She totaled 23 home runs, 17 doubles, four triples, 86 RBIs, and 57 runs scored, all while leading the team in RBIs, extra-base hits (44), and total bases (100).

Tori Edwards, LSU

The 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year appeared in all 58 games at first base and put together one of the best seasons by a rookie in LSU program history. Edwards set a single-season program record with a .802 slugging percentage and tied for a program-best 18 home runs.

Edwards currently ranks No.3 in LSU’s single-season record book with 73 RBIs, and No.9 with a .495 on-base percentage. She finished her debut season with a .375 batting average with 62 hits, 52 runs scored, and had 346 putouts and eight assists at first base.

Alexis DeBoer, Washington

DeBoer had one heck of a debut season with the Huskies and is on pace to reach even higher in 2026. She split time between first, designated player, and third base, but held a .991 fielding percentage with five assists, 226 putouts, and two errors. She led the team in batting average (.358), hits (58), home runs (21), RBIs (55), and slugging percentage (.815).

DeBoer’s outstanding performance led her to become the second rookie in Washington program history and the fifth in the Big Ten Conference to hit over 20 home runs.

Arianna Rodi, South Carolina

In her first season with the Gamecocks, Rodi became the first player in program history to earn the Rawlings Gold Glove Award and became the first player from the SEC to earn the award at first base.

In 58 games at first, Rodi put up a .995 fielding percentage, which ties for fifth in program history during the SEC era. In 379 chances, she had 369 putouts, eight assists, and just two errors. She assisted in 23 double plays, which was the second-most in program history.

Rodi excelled at the plate as well, with her .718 slugging percentage and 55 RBIs ranking third all-time in a single season. She also hit a home run in five straight games, which is tied for the 14th-longest streak in NCAA Division I history.

Rylee McCoy, Oregon

As a freshman in 2025, McCoy led the Ducks with 18 home runs to tie the single-season program record, and put up a .820 slugging percentage, which is second all-time in a single season. She hit .385 with 13 doubles, 22 walks, and 19 strikeouts to drive in 59 runs. McCoy also broke the program record for extra-base hits at 32.

