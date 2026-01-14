Softball America Announces Preseason Third Base Rankings

Softball America continued to roll out preseason position rankings on Wednesday. Using advanced metrics from 64Analytics, along with the eye test and strength of schedule, third base rankings have been released.

Check out these best third basemen heading into the 2026 season.

Top 10 Players at Third Base

Taylor Pannell, Texas Tech Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State Ella McDowell, Arkansas Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Oklahoma Rosie Davis, Oklahoma State Jade Berry, Stanford Marian Collins, Clemson Jenna Lord, Charlotte Nadia Barbary, Mississippi State Delaney Keith, Coastal Carolina

Taylor Pannell, Texas Tech

As a redshirt sophomore for Tennessee last season, Pannell led the team in batting average (.398), on-base percentage (.493), and slugging percentage (.747). She is tied for 10th in Vols program history for single-season RBIs (65), tied for eighth in program history for single-season home runs (16), and finished in the top 15 in the SEC in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, runs, hits, and RBIs.

Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State

Beachum owns the hot corner and the plate. As a freshman in 2024, she finished the season leading the team in batting average (.417), hits (78), home runs (16), RBI (66), and on-base percentage (.509). She broke the school's freshman RBI record with 66 and posted the third-highest batting average in school history before coming back to dominate her sophomore year. She posted a .304 batting average, a .547 slugging percentage, and a .942 fielding percentage in 2025.

Ella McDowell, Arkansas

McDowell started all 58 games in 2025, making 57 starts at third base and one start at shortstop. She batted .352 with an on-base percentage of .425, an OPS of .961, 63 hits, 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 54 RBIs, and 21 walks. The slugger was second on the team in hits (63), assists (79), and third in home runs (7).

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Oklahoma

The redshirt freshman started in 61 games at third base for the Sooners and tallied 41 putouts and 90 assists. McEnroe-Marinas hit .339 with 62 runs, 64 hits, 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, and 48 RBIs. Her 11 homers tied for the SEC lead in conference play as a freshman.

Rosie Davis, Oklahoma State

While Davis started all 55 games at second base last season, she is expected to shift over to third in 2026. She led the team in batting average (.369), hits (59), RBIs (53), on-base percentage (.469), and walks (29), and was one of six players in the Big 12 Conference with at least 50 RBIs. The rising junior tallied nine home runs, 13 doubles, and a .619 slugging percentage. She finished with the fifth-highest slugging percentage for a sophomore in a single season in OSU program history.

