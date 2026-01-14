Softball America Announces Preseason Two-Way Player Rankings

Softball America continues to roll out preseason position rankings. Using advanced metrics from 64Analytics, along with the eye test and strength of schedule, two-way player rankings have been released.

Check out the best players crushing it on the mound and at the plate.

Top 10 Two-Ways

Jordy (Bahl) Frahm, Nebraska Macey Cintron, Clemson Ashtyn Danley, Florida State Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech Hannah Camenzind, Nebraska Julia Gossett, Purdue Ava Brown, Florida Payton List, JMU Morgan Hess, Delaware Sophia Kardatzke, USC Upstate

Jordy Frahm, Nebraska

The NFCA First-Team All-American and Big Ten Pitcher of the Year is coming off one of the best seasons in Nebraska program history. She led the Huskers to a 43-15 record and the first Super Regionals appearance in more than a decade.

In her first full season with the team, Frahm became the first player in program history to record 15 doubles and 15 home runs in the same season, and just the fifth DI player all-time to record 20 wins and 20 home runs in a season. When not pitching, she saw 13 appearances at first base, three as a designated player, three in center field, and two in left.

At the plate, she set numerous program records, including single-season home runs with 23, total bases with 167, runs scored with 72, extra base hits with 41, batting average at .462, and slugging percentage at .988.

Macey Cintron, Clemson

In her debut season, Cintron maintained a .292 batting average with a .417 on-base percentage and a .584 slugging percentage. Her 14 home runs tied for the second-most by a freshman in program history, while her 51 RBIs set the freshman record.

On the mound, she appeared in 23 games with seven starts and struck out 48 batters across 62.1 innings.

Ashtyn Danley, Florida State

The rising junior made 36 appearances in the circle with a team-high 105 innings. Danley finished with a 1.60 ERA, which ranked within the top 15 in the country. At the plate, she hit .386 in 70 at-bats with two home runs and 14 RBIs.

Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech

Through two seasons with UCLA, Terry made 73 appearances on the mound and owns a 41-8 career record and a 2.50 ERA. She owns a .227 opponent batting average, has allowed 280 hits, and totaled 27 complete games.

At the plate, she owns a career. 252 batting average, a .354 on-base percentage, and a .360 slugging percentage.

Hannah Camenzind, Nebraska

In her debut season with Nebraska, the All-Big Ten and NFCA All-Mountain Region Second Team honoree started 11 games in the circle and put up a 3.11 ERA, while making 18 making 18 starts in right field, 15 in center field, and nine in left field in 2025. At the plate, she held a .369 batting average and was clutch during all three Super Regional games against Tennessee, including a home run in game one’s 5-2 win.

Recommended Links