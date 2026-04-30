Softball America Bracketology Remains Steady Entering Final Week of 2026 Regular Season

The final week of the regular season is on the horizon, with several programs holding steady and a handful of programs in crunch time.

The Oklahoma Sooners rose back to power claiming the No. 1 spot in the latest rankings.

All 16 Bracketology host predications remain the same from just seven days ago. Stanford and Arizona are among a group of four on the hosting bubble.

As a reminder, 31 automatic bids from each conference and 33 at-large bids will determine the Field of 64. Each conference tournament winner claims an automatic bid to the NCAA postseason, excluding the WCC, which has yet to add a conference tournament. The regular-season standings will decide which program goes dancing in that case.

The automatic bids are selected based on a combination of current conference standings and RPI in Softball America’s bracketology prediction. The at-large bids are rooted in RPI, wins against the different RPI quadrants, and Strength of Schedule, while factoring in other datasets such as KPI and DSR.

The SEC leads all conferences with 14 bids total, but Missouri and Auburn have some major work to do in the SEC Tournament. The ACC is predicted to receive eight bids, with the Big Ten and Big 12 tied at seven each. The Sun Belt and one other conference make up the last three.

New Postseason Seeding in 2026

This year, the WCWS will now seed 32 teams, mimicking recent changes made to Women's Volleyball and Women's Soccer. These additions will not alter the 16 national seeds, but will help boost the top seeds with "better", well-deserved head-to-head contests.

By using "buckets" (see below) to seed teams, the hope is to prevent league matchups in the Regional tournaments and thus protect the 400-mile geographic proximity parameters.

The Buckets

National Seeds: 1, 2, 3, 4-29, 30, 31, 32

National Seeds: 5, 6, 7, 8-25, 26, 27, 28

National Seeds: 9,10,11,12-21,22, 23, 24

National Seeds: 13,14,15,16-17,18,19, 20

Here are the projected hosts and top two seeds per Regional as predicted by Softball America for the week of April 29.

What teams will make one final run for the postseason? We take a look at the at-large bubble and hosting picture, including a projected Super Regional matchup between Alabama and Georgia.



Read the entire bracketology here: https://t.co/E3OFcBzvxw pic.twitter.com/Uvc4AgeasU — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 29, 2026

Austin Regional

1. Texas (3), SEC

2. Texas State, Sun Belt

Athens Regional

1. Georgia (15), SEC

2. Arizona, Big 12

Baton Rouge Regional

1. LSU (14), SEC

2. Stanford, ACC

College Station Regional

1. Texas A&M (11), SEC

2. Clemson, ACC

Durham Regional

1. Duke (9), ACC

2. UCF, Big 12

Eugene Regional

1. Oregon (16), Big Ten

2. Virginia Tech, ACC

Fayetteville Regional

1. Arkansas (4), SEC

2. Washington, Big Ten

Gainesville Regional

1. Florida (7), SEC

2. Virginia, ACC

Knoxville Regional

1. Tennessee (5), SEC

2. Marshall, Sun Belt

Lincoln Regional

1. Nebraska (6), Big Ten

2. Auburn, SEC

Los Angeles Regional

1. UCLA (10), Big Ten

2. Arizona State, Big 12

Lubbock Regional

1. Texas Tech (8), Big 12

2. South Carolina, SEC

Norman Regional

1. Oklahoma (1), SEC

2. Louisville, ACC

Stillwater Regional

1. Oklahoma State (12), Big 12

2. Ole Miss, SEC

Tallahassee Regional

1. Florida State (13), ACC

2. Mississippi State, SEC

Tuscaloosa Regional

1. Alabama (2), SEC

2. Southeastern Louisiana, Southland