Oklahoma Reclaims No. 1 Spot in Softball America Rankings

The Sooners are back at the top after a sweep of the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State returns to the Top 10 after a mid-week defeat over Florida, and South Carolina returns to the Top 25 after beating North Carolina and winning the series against Texas A&M.

Nebraska falls to No. 2 despite going 4-0 in its game at Omaha and series against Iowa.

Check out the Top 10 and visit Softball America for the full Top 25 rankings.

Oklahoma is back at No. 1 in softball rankings after sweeping Georgia🔥



The Sooners sit alone atop the SEC standings while Florida State climbs back to the Top 10



Do you agree with the new Top 25? 🤔https://t.co/ONIp8sAHZM pic.twitter.com/tE6pagBq36 — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 27, 2026

Softball America Top 10 Rankings

Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 2) Nebraska (Previous Rank: 1) Alabama (Previous Rank: 3) Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 4) UCLA (Previous Rank: 5) Texas (Previous Rank: 8) Arkansas (Previous Rank: 6) Florida State (Previous Rank: 12) Florida (Previous Rank: 7) Duke (Previous Rank: 10)

Oklahoma Sooners

It was another historic weekend for the Sooners as they set the NCAA single-season home run record with 162 in the 10-2 run-rule victory over Georgia.

OKLAHOMA HAS DONE IT‼️



The Sooners have set a new program and NCAA single-season team home run record 👏@OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/HF4glrSqWa — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 25, 2026

And of course, it was freshman slugger Kendall Wells who got the job done. Not only was it history for the program, but it was also her 35th bomb of the season, breaking the tie with Jocelyn Alo for the OU single-season record. This now moves her to third on the NCAA single-season home run list.

The Bulldogs rallied back on Sunday to give the Sooners some trouble. In a tied 5-5 game in the sixth inning, Gabbie Garcia was able to hit the eventual game-winning home run, while Milali Guachino entered the circle to secure the win.

Florida State Seminoles

With great pitching and two home runs from junior Isa Torres, the Seminoles were able to ride past in-state rivals, the Florida Gators, 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Seminoles took that momentum into their three-game series against Georgia Tech and completed the sweep on Sunday with an 8-5 victory in nine innings.

Torres was phenomenal again, hitting her 16th home run of the season to tie for sixth-most in school history. Anna Hinde put up a career day, with three hits that included a homer, an RBI single, and an RBI double to mark her 10th multi-RBI game of the season. Ashtyn Danley ripped the game-winning home run in the top of the ninth, which also tied her career high with three hits.

ASHTYN FREAKIN' DANLEY‼️‼️‼️



NOLES GRAB THE LEAD



📺ACCNX#Team43 pic.twitter.com/aqp227S3X4 — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) April 26, 2026

Freshman infielder Marin Heller suffered an injury on Friday night and did not play in the rest of the series. Her status for the rest of the season is unknown.

The Seminoles will face the Gators again this Tuesday and will chase another upset. FSU has won eight out of the last nine meetings against the Gators.

Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns are slowly climbing back up the rankings after a sweep of Kentucky.

The team saw history this weekend as well, as junior Katie Stewart hit her 24th home run of the season to set a new program single-season record.

Stewie is etching her name into the record book 👑#HookEm pic.twitter.com/1ZUMJLvSGD — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 26, 2026

Texas has now swept three of its SEC opponents this season and has secured back-to-back road series wins after defeating Georgia last weekend. The Longhorns will now face No. 7 Arkansas for a three-game series to close out regular-season play, which could be quite the test.



