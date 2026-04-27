Oklahoma Reclaims No. 1 Spot in Softball America Rankings
The Sooners are back at the top after a sweep of the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State returns to the Top 10 after a mid-week defeat over Florida, and South Carolina returns to the Top 25 after beating North Carolina and winning the series against Texas A&M.
Nebraska falls to No. 2 despite going 4-0 in its game at Omaha and series against Iowa.
Check out the Top 10 and visit Softball America for the full Top 25 rankings.
Softball America Top 10 Rankings
- Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 2)
- Nebraska (Previous Rank: 1)
- Alabama (Previous Rank: 3)
- Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 4)
- UCLA (Previous Rank: 5)
- Texas (Previous Rank: 8)
- Arkansas (Previous Rank: 6)
- Florida State (Previous Rank: 12)
- Florida (Previous Rank: 7)
- Duke (Previous Rank: 10)
Oklahoma Sooners
It was another historic weekend for the Sooners as they set the NCAA single-season home run record with 162 in the 10-2 run-rule victory over Georgia.
And of course, it was freshman slugger Kendall Wells who got the job done. Not only was it history for the program, but it was also her 35th bomb of the season, breaking the tie with Jocelyn Alo for the OU single-season record. This now moves her to third on the NCAA single-season home run list.
The Bulldogs rallied back on Sunday to give the Sooners some trouble. In a tied 5-5 game in the sixth inning, Gabbie Garcia was able to hit the eventual game-winning home run, while Milali Guachino entered the circle to secure the win.
Florida State Seminoles
With great pitching and two home runs from junior Isa Torres, the Seminoles were able to ride past in-state rivals, the Florida Gators, 3-1 on Wednesday.
The Seminoles took that momentum into their three-game series against Georgia Tech and completed the sweep on Sunday with an 8-5 victory in nine innings.
Torres was phenomenal again, hitting her 16th home run of the season to tie for sixth-most in school history. Anna Hinde put up a career day, with three hits that included a homer, an RBI single, and an RBI double to mark her 10th multi-RBI game of the season. Ashtyn Danley ripped the game-winning home run in the top of the ninth, which also tied her career high with three hits.
Freshman infielder Marin Heller suffered an injury on Friday night and did not play in the rest of the series. Her status for the rest of the season is unknown.
The Seminoles will face the Gators again this Tuesday and will chase another upset. FSU has won eight out of the last nine meetings against the Gators.
Texas Longhorns
The Longhorns are slowly climbing back up the rankings after a sweep of Kentucky.
The team saw history this weekend as well, as junior Katie Stewart hit her 24th home run of the season to set a new program single-season record.
Texas has now swept three of its SEC opponents this season and has secured back-to-back road series wins after defeating Georgia last weekend. The Longhorns will now face No. 7 Arkansas for a three-game series to close out regular-season play, which could be quite the test.
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Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.Follow nicolereitz02