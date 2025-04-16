Softball America Bracketology: WCWS Field Could Exclude OU and OSU
For nearly a decade, the Women's College World Series has been full of locals wearing crimson and cream or orange and black.
That could all change this year.
After losing back-to-back series, the Oklahoma Sooners are finding themselves in unfamiliar territory, at least for this generation of softball. The same could also be said for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, who dropped a series to Iowa State.
No longer in the same conference, the Sooners and Cowgirls are fighting different foes but have the same goal – make it to Oklahoma City.
However, the road to get there could be a lot tougher than in years before.
According to Brady Vernon of Softball America, the Norman Regional is now projected to be the No. 9 seed with the Sooners playing host to Eastern Illinois, Texas State, and Texas Tech.
Yes, the same Texas Tech where star pitcher NiJaree Canady is waiting to pull off the upset and send the Red Raiders to the WCWS for the first time in program history.
The Cowgirls, as of Wednesday, aren't even in a position to host a regional. Vernon has projected Oklahoma State to play in Fayetteville, Ark., along with UConn and Princeton.
As the No. 9 seed, the winner of the Normal Regional will match up with the winner of the No. 8 Los Angeles Regional, where UCLA is projected to host Cal, Cal State Fullerton, and Santa Clara.
Meanwhile the No. 7 Fayetteville champ is set to clash with winner of the No. 10 Baton Rouge Regional where LSU will defend its turf against Stanford, San Diego State, and McNeese.
For both OU and OSU, there is a lack of pitching depth and offense. Oklahoma managed to score two runs in its final two games against Alabama while Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski referred to his team's production against the Cyclones as "gross."
In the circle, there isn't much help beyond Sam Landry and Ruby Meylan. Neither can throw every pitcher of every game in the postseason. Pitchers aren't built that way anymore.
Right now, the WCWS doesn't seem to be a destination for either team but there is plenty of time left to make one final push and lucky for them, there isn't a clear No. 1 leaving the door slightly ajar for one, or both, to sneak in.
