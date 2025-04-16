Kim Ng Becomes First Commissioner of Athletes Unlimited Softball League
Kim Ng was named the first commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Athletes Unlimited.
Ng, who is known for her time a Major League Baseball executive and general manager, joined Athletes Unlimited last summer as a Senior Advisor and was charged with developing the new pro softball league.
“Kim’s intellect, experience, and connection to players and business leaders alike clearly make her uniquely qualified for this role, and the way she has galvanized and inspired the entire softball community behind the AUSL over the past year has been remarkable,” said Athletes Unlimited CEO and Co-Founder Jon Patricof. “The AUSL marks a bold new step forward for softball, and under Kim’s leadership, we are confident it will soon join the ranks of the leading pro sports leagues.”
Ng, who played college softball at the University of Chicago, is excited for this next chapter in her tailblazing career.
“Softball was my first love growing up, so it’s both gratifying and humbling to be given this responsibility at such a pivotal moment for the sport,” said Ng. “I’m grateful to everyone at Athletes Unlimited and across the softball community for welcoming me with open arms, and look forward to rewarding the faith they’ve placed in me by doing everything I can to ensure the AUSL lives up to its promise to grow this sport at the professional level in the U.S. to new heights.”
Before joining AU, Ng spent three decades in baseball working in the front office of the Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. She also served as Senior Vice President, Baseball Operations for Major League Baseball.
During her time in MLB's Baseball and Softball Development department, Ng was MLB's representative on USA Softball's board and worked to grow the game at a grassroots level.
The inaugural season of the AUSL and its four teams begins on June 7. Further details and information regarding the league, the schedules, and the rosters can be found at theAUSL.com.