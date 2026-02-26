Softball Confirmed to 2029 FISU World University Games in North Carolina

Softball is finally back in the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games.

On Tuesday, the sport was officially confirmed as part of the sports program of the 2029 International FISU World University Games in North Carolina, the world's second-largest global Olympic multisport event, behind the Summer Olympics.

⚾️🥎 Baseball/Softball confirmed on 2029 FISU World University Games programme.

🇺🇸 North Carolina (USA) will host the next edition of the Games.

📰 More details here

🔗 https://t.co/C7oUjq5ZKR pic.twitter.com/KnvjSJCaiQ — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) February 25, 2026

Alongside baseball, a strategic meeting was held where leadership teams from the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) and FISU reaffirmed their commitment to expanding opportunities for student-athletes worldwide.

The inclusion of softball and baseball in the 2029 FISU World University Games will provide an international platform for university athletes to compete at the highest level, while getting to represent their institution and nation. This event is set to bring together thousands of student-athletes from across the world.

Members of the WBSC were thrilled to bring on softball and baseball, as the Games reinforce the importance of university sport as a stepping stone towards professional and international baseball and softball careers. Not only does this event have the opportunity to elevate the game, but it will also encourage youth participation.

"It was a pleasure to meet with FISU President Leonz Eder and his team to reinforce our collaboration and confirm the inclusion of Baseball and Softball in the 2029 FISU World University Games in North Carolina," WBSC President Fracarri said in the press release. "It represents a major step forward for our global university pathway."

Softball was previously on the World University Games program in 2007 in Bangkok, Thailand, and Taipei, Taiwan in 2017. Additionally, the Softball World University Championship was held in 2004 in Plant City, Fla in 2004, and in 2006 in Tainan, Taiwan.

The Games will be held over a 12 to 13-day period in July 2029 at more than 40 venues across Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, Greensboro, High Point, Elon, and Winston-Salem, N.C. Targeting the state’s university hub region, is it possible that softball sees matchups at Anderson Softball Field with the Tar Heels and Smith Family Stadium at Duke?

The Games have a record of providing positive impacts on host cities and venues, with over 10,000 participants and more than 150 countries competing, and more than 3,000 hours of broadcast coverage to over 300 million viewers worldwide. More softball broadcast opportunities only sound like a boost for the sport.

FISU and the WBSC are now committed to keeping close communication to strengthen the collaboration and promote the development of collegiate sports across the world.

Recommended Links