Softball On SI Weekly Awards Spotlight Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, OU

There's only one more weekend left in the 2026 regular season for Division I college softball, and the stars are shining brighter than ever.

Certain individuals from Nebraska, Oklahoma State, and Ole Miss had dominant weeks and earned weekly honors from Softball On SI.

Player of the Week: Hannah Camenzind, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Senior utility player Hannah Camenzind is quietly having the best season of her career.

Camenzind was 1-0 in the circle and 9-for-13 at the plate. She contributed to NU's 4-0 week with two doubles, four runs, three walks, and nine runs batted in. She did not strike out.

Camenzind shined in her outing against Omaha, both in the circle and at the plate.

Ha gets the party started. 💃



2-0 RED TEAM. pic.twitter.com/BbtcFlwJmc — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 25, 2026

The Valley, Neb. native pitched 4.0 innings against the Mavericks and only allowed one hit. She was 2-for-2, reaching base five times with three walks, two runs scored, and an RBI

She is now 5-0 on the year with a 1.40 earned run average.

Camenzind followed up her game against Omaha with a 4-for-4 performance in the series opener against Iowa. She scored a run and drove in four.

Pitcher of the Week: Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Just a week after beating Oklahoma in a midweek Bedlam showdown, Oklahoma State senior pitcher Ruby Meylan took down Texas.

Meylan went on to win two games against Baylor and only allowed three runs to score in three complete-game victories.

We are all witnesses.



🔸 3-0 this week with a 0.67 ERA

🔸 Eighth straight complete game

🔸 First OSU pitcher with eight or more consecutive CG’s since @carrieeberle had nine in 2020 #GoPokes | @rubymeylan pic.twitter.com/BgIOPkgbUy — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) April 27, 2026

The right-hander pitched all 21.0 innings in her three starts and allowed two earned runs on 10 hits and three walks. She struck out 11.

Meylan's best game was against the Longhorns. She shut out the nation's No. 6 team and held them to only two hits on 90 total pitches.

Freshman of the Week: Madi George, Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss freshman Madi George had a fantastic week for the Rebels in a 3-1 week.

George finished the week with a .636 batting average, three home runs, 10 RBIs, and a 1.545 slugging percentage.

The infielder had two separate 3-for-3 games. The first, against Southern Miss, saw her hit two home runs and a double while driving in four runs and scoring three. The second 3-for-3 day was the second game against Auburn. She hit a home run and collected five RBIs.

George now owns the single-season home run and RBI records at Ole Miss.

Team of the Week: Oklahoma Sooners

After stumbling with losses to Oklahoma State and Arkansas, the Oklahoma Sooners bounced back with a perfect 4-0 week, including a sweep of No. 15 Georgia.

The Sooners, who reclaimed their No. 1 crown, run-rule Arkansa-Pine Bluff 9-0 in five innings before rolling to a sweep of the Bulldogs by scores of 10-2 (6 innings), 3-1, and 6-5.

Oklahoma closes the regular season with a three-game series at No. 14 Texas A&M.