Southern Utah Softball Promotes AUSL Star to Associate Head Coach
After making a significant impact on Southern Utah University’s pitching staff, team culture, and recruiting efforts, the university announced in a press release on Thursday that assistant coach Taylor McQuillin is being promoted to associate head coach.
The All-American pitcher from the University of Arizona, who led the nation in shutouts with 15 in 2018, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian, and now a highly-ranked pitcher in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), joined SUU’s staff in 2024.
With her expertise on the pitching roster, the Thunderbirds drastically improved in the circle, cutting their ERA almost in half, and have completely changed gears offensively as well. In 2025, they doubled their home run total, allowing them to earn the No.3 seed in the Western Athletic Conference Championship after the team posted a 13-11 record in their most successful season in a decade.
Prior to SUU, her coaching journey began as a graduate assistant for the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2019.
"Since joining our staff, Taylor has demanded excellence every single day, particularly in the bullpen, but perhaps more importantly, in the way our team approaches competition," head coach Don Don Williams said in the press release. "Her relentless drive and high standards directly fueled our improved performance last season. I'm thrilled to elevate her to Associate Head Coach as she continues shaping our program's mentality and performance at the highest level."
As she is fighting for a postseason spot with the Bandits of the AUSL and steps into this new role, she is committed to building on SUU’s program and is thrilled to lead them in the upcoming 2026 season.
"I'm honored to take this next step with a team and staff that believes in pushing boundaries and doing things the right way," McQuillin said. "We're just getting started at Southern Utah, and I'm excited to help lead this group as we continue raising our standard."