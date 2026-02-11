Stanford Softball Delivers Perfect 5-0 Start in Brand New Stadium

It was all smiles for the Stanford Cardinal on a sunny Super Bowl LX weekend in California.

The Stanford softball program proudly christened its brand new stadium, cruising to an undefeated 5-0 record right to start the 2026 season.

Twice, the Cardinal defeated a strong top 25 program with an All-American in the circle, then-ranked No. 24 Oklahoma State. Scores were 4-2 and a dominant 10-0 in a shortened five-inning game. They also beat San Jose 7-3 and 16-4 (5), and handled crosstown rival Cal, 7-2.

Offensively, Stanford had four players hit above .400, including Taryn Kern (.733), Ava Gall (.615), Addyson Sheppard (.462), and River Mahler (.438). The Card easily outscored and outhit their opponents 44-11 and 55-23, respectively. A collective 15 doubles and seven home runs led to 44 RBIs, showcasing the team's ability to split gaps and come through in pressure-filled situations.

It's no surprise to head coach Jessica Allister that the bats were hot this weekend. Stanford returned two All-Americans in Mahler and Emily Jones, and All-Region honorees Kern, Alyssa Houston, Jade Berry, and Kyra Chan. The team also gladly welcomed back Ava Gall for her junior year, who missed most of last season, and added some young studs to the lineup in the fall.

Allister mentioned that her coaching staff hasn't done anything particularly different to prepare the Card at the plate.

"We're just continuing to try to be the best individually and collectively that we can be," the head coach said after Sunday's win. "We had a pretty good offense last year and got most of it coming back, and then added a lot of pieces.

"It's great to have Ava Gall back in the lineup after the weekend that she had. Depth is really important offensively, and our depth is up there with anybody's. Being able to score up and down the lineup is crucial."

Back in the cardinal red and white for the first time since Feb. 28, 2025, Gall went 8-for-13 with a team-best nine RBIs. A home run and a double contributed to her slugging percentage of .923. She also drew two walks to help bring her on-base percentage to .667 after the first five games.

"I'm seeing the ball well, but I'm really trusting my swing right now," Gall said. "I did a lot of fine-tuning in the offseason to be able to handle different pitches, speeds, and locations. All of that combined, I'm just really comfortable in the box."

What looked like a breakout start for Gall in 2025 was unfortunately cut short by a health issue. The Lakeside native is thrilled to return to the dugout, not only earning the starting spot behind the plate, but doing it in an entirely upgraded facility.

"Every time I put a Stanford jersey on, I am so happy," Gall expressed. "I have so much pride in wearing Stanford across my chest. I'm just thankful to be healthy, back out here, and be able to compete with my teammates."

"When we walked into the locker room on Thursday, you could tell there was something in the air. We were all super excited," Gall continued. "Personally, I didn't know I was catching until the starting lineup got read. It was super fun to be able to get my first career start behind the plate. And I'm excited to see how the season goes from here."

The new state-of-the-art Stanford Softball Stadium offers a significant facelift to the complex, with extended seating, private party decks, concession stands, and merchandise booths. The seating capacity increased from 829 to 1,347 seats, including options for premium and terrace desk views.

Additionally, the student-athlete experience has been enhanced with freshly developed home and visitor locker rooms, a player lounge, athletic training facilities, film spaces, and on-site equipment and laundry amenities.

Kern and Addyson Sheppard earned the first pair of ACC weekly awards, with Kern swiping Player of the Week and Sheppard garnering Freshman of the Week. Kern also tabbed Softball On SI Player of the Week distinction.

Ranked 12th in the most recent Softball America Top 25, Stanford will be back in action when it hosts Kentucky, Cal State Fullerton, Cal Poly, and Oregon in the Cardinal Classic I from Feb. 12-15.

