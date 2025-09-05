Stanford Softball Makes Surprising Coaching Staff Change
Stanford softball head coach Jessica Allister announced several impactful additions to her staff on Thursday.
Former University of California ace Jolene Henderson will join the Cardinal as an assistant coach, while Sara Groenewegen will transition from her assistant coach position to Director of Softball Recruiting and Technology.
“I am incredibly grateful for Stanford’s continued investment in our softball program,” Allister said in the press release. “This move for Sara and the addition of Jolene position our program well as we continue our quest to bring Stanford Softball’s first national championship back to The Farm.”
Henderson was a standout at California from 2010 to 2013, earning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year honors twice. She still holds program records for single-season (40) and career wins (130).
Prior to joining Stanford, Henderson served as a volunteer assistant coach at Florida from 2018 to 2019 and was a pitcher for the USSSA Pride under the National Pro Fastpitch.
“It is an honor to join Stanford Softball, a program that is consistently one of the nation’s best on the field, in the classroom and in the community,” Henderson said in the press release. “I’ve long admired coach Allister’s success and dedication to developing outstanding young women. I am so excited to be on The Farm and to be a part of Cardinal Softball.”
Henderson’s Career Highlights
- Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year, finalist for National Player of the Year, and five-time Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week in 2012.
- Named an Easton First-Team All-American and the Pac-10 Pitcher of the Year
- Placed on the NCFA All-Pacific Region First Team and the All-Pac-10 First Team
- Became the all-time single-season wins leader and ended the 2011 season with 40
- Posted a 0.71 ERA in 29.2 innings of work, going 4-0 with three shutouts in the Berkley Regional in 2012.
- 2018 NPF Pitcher of the Year
Now with Henderson joining Groenewegan and pitching coach Danielle O’Toole-Trejo, the Cardinal coaching staff features a trio of former pitchers, who boast eight All-American selections, six conference Pitcher of the Year awards, as well as 11 NFCA All-Region and All-Conference picks.
Groenewegen, the Olympian and three-time All-American, enters her third season on the Cardinal staff in 2026. After two seasons as an assistant coach, she moves into the role of Director of Recruiting and Technology as she continues to focus on training for the LA 2028 Olympic Games.
Groenewegen has previously competed with the Canadian national team, winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“Recruiting is the lifeblood of any program, and the boost that this new position will give our recruiting efforts will be felt right away,” Allister said in the press release. “In addition, this move will continue to bolster our use of technology to support our player development. Sara has been a great asset to Stanford Softball in her time as an assistant coach. I am confident that she will flourish in her new position.”
The new era with Henderson assisting will start this month as the Cardinal begin fall practice and work toward making a sixth-straight trip to the postseason.