Tallahassee Super Regional: Schedule & Updates
In the 2025 NCAA Softball Super Regionals, the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (49–10) will host the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders (48–12) in Tallahassee.
Florida State advanced after defeating Auburn 4–0 in a winner-take-all regional final, marking their 12th Super Regional appearance. Texas Tech, fresh off its first Big 12 title, swept the Lubbock Regional and is making its inaugural Super Regional appearance.
The best-of-three series begins Thursday, May 22, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, starting May 29.
Game 1: 7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 22 (ESPN2)
Game 2: 3 p.m. ET Friday, May 23 (ESPN2)
Game 3 (if necessary): 7 pm Saturday, May 24
Published |Modified