Tallahassee Super Regional: Schedule & Updates

Joann Graf Softball Field in Tallahassee Florida, Florida State Seminoles
In the 2025 NCAA Softball Super Regionals, the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (49–10) will host the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders (48–12) in Tallahassee.

Florida State advanced after defeating Auburn 4–0 in a winner-take-all regional final, marking their 12th Super Regional appearance. Texas Tech, fresh off its first Big 12 title, swept the Lubbock Regional and is making its inaugural Super Regional appearance.

The best-of-three series begins Thursday, May 22, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The winner will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, starting May 29. 

Game 1: 7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 22 (ESPN2)

Game 2: 3 p.m. ET Friday, May 23 (ESPN2)

Game 3 (if necessary): 7 pm Saturday, May 24

Katie Burkhart is a former professional softball pitcher and Arizona State University alumna, where she was a three-time All-American and led the Sun Devils to a national championship. She played professionally in the U.S., Japan, and Italy, and has coached at the Division I level. She now provides private pitching instruction and mindset training for athletes of all levels. Katie is also the author of Mental Muscle and Beyond the Game, books focused on athletic performance and life after sports.

