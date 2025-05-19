Softball On SI

Texas Tech Softball Ace NiJaree Canady Named Top 3 Finalist for National Award

Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady reacts to a strikeout against Mississippi State in the Lubbock Regional championship game of the 2025 NCAA softball tournament, Sunday, May 18, 2025, at Rocky Johnson Field.
Texas Tech ace NiJaree Canady was named one of three finalists for USA Softball National Player of the Year on Monday, according to a press release from the governing body.

Canady, who led Texas Tech to its first Super Regional berth in program history on Sunday, won the award last season with the Stanford Cardinal.

The other two finalists for the award of Nebraska's Jordy Bahl and Arkansas slugger Bri Ellis.

The junior right-hander was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, the Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, a First Team All-Big 12, and an NFCA All-Central Region First Team member. She currently boasts a 0.92 ERA with 272 strikeouts and a 28-5 record in the circle.

The biggest difference for Canady this season compared to last is her offense. She leads the team with 10 home runs and is hitting .318 on the season with five doubles and 33 RBIs.

While her numbers at the plate don't match those of Bahl, Canady's numbers in the circle are slightly more impressive. She owns a nation-leading 0.81 ERA and 3.44 hits allowed per seven innings.

The 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be announced on May 27 at the athlete banquet before the NCAA Women’s College World Series.

