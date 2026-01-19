Tennessee Softball's Karlyn Pickens Receives Special Honor from Hometown

Tennessee Lady Vols softball star and senior ace, Karlyn Pickens, had a warm welcome back to her hometown of Weaverville, N.C., on Saturday when her name was cemented into the softball field at North Buncombe High School.

It’s been just four years since Pickens walked the stage for graduation.

“It’s official – Karlyn Pickens Field! So blessed to live in such a wonderful community. The continued support she’s received from our small town is unmatched and so appreciated,” Pickens’ mom, Rebecca Pickens, said over X.

It’s Official- Karlyn Pickens Field! So blessed to live in such a wonderful Community- The continued support she’s received from our small town is unmatched and so appreciated. ⁦@NBHS_blackhawks⁩ #NBHS #Weaverville 🥎🥎 pic.twitter.com/RdWW7ltcgX — Rebecca Pickens (@VolMomPickens) January 17, 2026

Pickens was a star prior to shattering records in Knoxville. A three-sport standout for the North Buncombe Blackhawks, Pickens lettered all four years in softball, basketball, and volleyball. During the 2020-21 school year, she was selected as the North Carolina Gatorade Softball Player of the Year.

Standing at 6-foot1, Pickens has earned widespread attention for her dominance in the pitching circle. She has particularly shined over the last two seasons, earning First Team All-American honors, SEC Pitcher of the Year, and was listed as a top 10 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year in both 2024 and 2025.

An incredible honor for a truly incredible person. There is only one Karlyn Pickens.



We love you, KP23 🧡🩵 pic.twitter.com/6lGSicEZPq — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) January 18, 2026

In the 502.1 innings thrown, Pickens has collected a 56-25 record with an ERA of 1.48. A record-setting 79.4 mph pitch coming off her right hip, the fastest ever recorded in softball, Pickens has limited opposing teams to a .171 average against her.

She already lines the Tennessee Softball record books with an entire season left to add to her impressive numbers. Pickens’ 630 strikeouts, 45 complete games, 24 shutouts and six saves so far are already remarkable totals. Career highs include 15 strikeouts against Tulsa on Feb. 2, 2025, as well as two perfect games and three no-hitters.

Pickens took Tennessee to its ninth Women’s College World Series in 2025 and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Karlyn Pickens returned home last night to North Buncombe High School to have the softball field named in her honor! pic.twitter.com/8ywRJNxL4d — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) January 17, 2026

She was one of two collegiate athletes to play for the USA Women’s National Team this past January in the Down Under Series hosted by Team Australia. It was her first time donning the Red, White, and Blue as she joined pitching legends Megan Faraimo, Montana Fouts, and Kelly Maxwell in the Eagles’ rotation.

The honors continue to accumulate in 2026 as the expectations are high for Pickens’ senior season. Softball America listed her third in Top 100 Preseason Players and second in Top 10 Pitchers, while Tennessee ranks fourth as a team this preseason.

