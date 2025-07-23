Texas A&M NIL Report Reveals Massive Gender Gap in $51.4M Payouts
Texas A&M revealed through an open records request that during the 2024-2025 academic year $51.4 million in NIL compensation was distributed to their athletes. However, of that large sum, only 4 percent or $2.2 million went to women athletes.
Texas A&M, a firm Power4 institution playing in one of the most prestigious NCAA conferences in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) has seen their NIL earnings more than double every year since 2021.
The jump from 2023-2024 was over $31 million.
However, could this be a larger equity and Title IX issue, as $48.3 million went to the Aggies' male athletes, whereas a mere $2.2 million went to female athletes?
There is an argument to be made here.
Texas A&M is a public institution that receives federal aid and assistance; thus, they are beholden to the rules and regulations involved in Title IX. At this point, there is no indication of whether women athletes at A&M will be seeking legal counsel or the courts to attain more NIL or revenue share money, but other women athletes across the country have already begun challenging the House Settlement.
Additionally, the SCORE Act proposed in the House of Representatives could have implications for NIL and the House Settlement.
Again, the most recent House Settlement also means revenue share distributions will begin at institutions like Texas A&M.
The Aggies and their athletic department have already determined that football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball will be the sports receiving $18 million in revenue share.
For softball fans, and specifically Texas A&M softball fans, it is encouraging to see that Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts has indicated softball will be a sport compensated in this new era, as the team last year won a share of the SEC regular season title and a No. 1 ranking.