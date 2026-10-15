Texas Softball Could Have a New Standout on Its Hands This Season

With all the attention on the superstar transfers and loaded freshman class, it's not difficult to disregard some of the less recognizable names.

Well, here's a name fans might want to keep an eye on for the 2027 Texas softball season: Alisa Sneed.

"Obviously, she had trouble swinging with some pitches and off-speeds (last season), and I think she's really tightened her game up," head coach Mike White said. "It's going to help us in the long run."

The sophomore outfielder spent last year getting comfortable at Red & Charline McCombs Field. She didn't make waves with her bat like then-freshman pitcher and utility player Hannah Wells, and she didn't take on a consistent fielding role like then-freshman third baseman Jaycie Nichols.

Instead, she took her time. With just 16 starts, Sneed registered only 12 runs on 14 hits. However, things may be shaking up this year.

@SoftballOnSI is back at Red & Charline McCombs Field for Texas softball's second fall ball game — this one against Texas State. Notably, Texas Tech transfer Samantha Lincoln is not dressed out for today's game. pic.twitter.com/rfwKe4HFOo — Paige Durrenberger (@PaigeTexas06) October 13, 2026

Against Tuesday's fall ball game against Texas State, Sneed went 4-for-4, hitting two doubles and scoring four runs. However, if anyone has watched this fall ball season, they would've known to keep an eye on the 5-foot-4 athlete.

Against the Longhorns' first fall opponent, Murray State College, Sneed made a splash in a big way. In her first two at-bats, Sneed blasted two balls off the Aggies' pitcher and past the outfield banner that reads, "2025 National Champions."

Obviously, the stadium decor hasn't been updated to reflect the most recent ring the Longhorns earned, but Sneed has definitely updated her game.

"Alisa Sneed hit the ball really well, it's good to see her do some things in the outfield," White said after the first fall game.

What made those two homers out of the ordinary for the sophomore was that she only managed to hit one last season. She definitely made it worth her time, launching a ball past left field for a grand slam against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies.

Following the game, Sneed stood in the Longhorns' training facility and nervously spoke to a single reporter.

It means a lot having a coach's confidence in you, and being able just to put you out there and say, 'I know you can do it,' that means a lot to me," Sneed said last season.

The Longhorns beat the Texas State Bobcats 13-0 in eight innings in their first preseason shutout. Freshman infielder Anabela Abdullah and utility player Aubrey Portie were huge contributors on the field. Both made significant plays on the defense while getting their chance to swing their bats in the lineup.

White is still shaking things up and using these games as a trial run on who can play where.

"We won't have a set lineup until well into the spring, and then that could change," White said.

The Bobcats were kept on their toes Tuesday night, facing four different pitchers with senior Teagan Kavan, sophomore Hannah Wells, junior Brenlee Gonzales and freshman Madi Doty.

"Coach (Pattie Ruth) is working really well with them right now, and just getting them to use their pitches and work ahead," White said.