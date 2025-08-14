Texas Softball Fills Vacant Coaching Position After Steve Singleton's Exit
Just days removed from associate head coach Steve Singleton's exit from Texas to become the head coach at California, Longhorns head coach Mike White has found his new right-hand man.
After one year at Ole Miss, Ehren Earleywine has confirmed that he is heading to Austin.
"As a hyper competitive person, coaching at Texas, the defending national champions, was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” Earleywine said to Rod Smith of KCRG. “As the associate head coach, I will oversee the hitting/offense, run the infield, and be the Recruiting Coordinator as well.”
In his lone season with the Rebels, Earleywine helped lead Ole Miss to its first Women's College World Series appearance in program history.
However, the opportunity to reunite with someone from his men's fastpitch playing days and coaching the defending national champions was an offer too good to pass up.
“Super excited about the opportunity, but will really miss some of the players and people I grew relations with at Ole Miss," Earleywine added. "I will be forever grateful to Jamie Trachsel for hiring me and getting me back to what I love, coaching."
Earleywine got his start in college softball, coaching at Georgia Tech. But, it was his 11-year tenure at Missouri that he is most known for.
With the Tigers, Earleywine created a consistent power in the Big 12 and led them during their transition to the Southeastern Conference, making three WCWS appearances from 2009-2011 and winning six straight regional titles from 2008-2013.
Earleywine's exit from Mizzou was marred as former Athletic Director Jim Sterk fired the veteran coach before the 2018 season, stating that the university had lost confidence in his ability to foster a "healthy environment" for players.
There was also an investigation during the 2016 season after student-athletes brought concerns regarding his coaching style to the previous athletic director, Mack Rhoades.
Earleywine was cleared of any wrongdoing and the team played the 2017 without a public incident.
After losing his job at Mizzou, Earleywine left the field and found an office job, becoming the District Activities Director for the Jefferson City Public Schools. He spent five years there before jumping back into softball at Ole Miss.
Earleywine is a native of Jefferson City, graduating from Jefferson City High School and Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. He also played one year of college baseball at Missouri State University.
Before coaching softball, Earleywine spent one season as an assistant baseball coach at Westminster.