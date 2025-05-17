Ole Miss Softball Third Basemen Ends Game with Epic Unassisted Double Play
In a thrilling match-up against Grand Canyon that had fans on the edge of their seats on Friday night, Ashton Lansdell from Ole Miss showcased her exceptional talent by making a game-winning double play to secure a 7-4 victory for Ole Miss.
Lansdell's incredible defensive prowess turned the tide of the game and solidified her reputation as a standout player in the world of collegiate softball.
The game was a nail-biter right from the start, with both teams locked in a fierce battle for supremacy. With runners in scoring position for the Lopes and only one out on the board, Lansdell's heroics came at a crucial moment.
Demonstrating lightning-fast reflexes and impeccable technique, catching a ball mid-flight while keeping her toe on third base to get the runner breaking for home.
The umpires called for a review to see if a double-play had truly been turned. It was ruled a double-play and the video above shows just how incredible the play was.
Beyond her game-changing double play, Lansdell's impact on the field goes beyond just one moment of brilliance.
With the Rebels trailing 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, Lansdell sparked the Rebels' comeback with a solo home run over the batter's eye in centerfield. She finished the game 1-for-3.
Ole Miss went on to score four more runs that inning.
Lansdell's game-winning double play is not just a moment in time – it is a testament to her skill, determination, and passion for the game. From growing up on the baseball field and transitioning to softball as a sophomore at Florida International, Lansdell is proving how to adapt at the highest level of competition.
Lansdell and the Rebels are now moving on to the winner's bracket and will face the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. One more win would put Ole Miss into the Regional final on Sunday.