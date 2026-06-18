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Texas Softball Rebuilds Coaching Staff With Key Addition

Following two recent departures, the Texas Longhorns add Rick Fremin as associate head coach.
Paige Durrenberger|
Jun 3, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Mike White looks on in the first inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during Game One of the NCAA Women’s College World Series championship series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Mike White looks on in the first inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during Game One of the NCAA Women’s College World Series championship series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike White isn't taking time to bask in the triumph of winning back-to-back national championships. The Texas Longhorns already have their sights set on the 2027 season, and that starts with rebuilding the coaching staff.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that Southeastern Louisiana's head coach, Rick Fremin, would be joining the Texas staff as associate head coach.

The transfer portal has been Texas' main priority as key seniors such as catcher Reese Atwood, infielder Leighann Goode and outfielder Ashton Maloney exit the program. The Longhorns have made a splash, nabbing Florida State infielder and D1 Softball National Player of the Year, Isa Torres, from the portal this week. Additionally, Texas added Texas Tech pitcher Samantha Lincoln and Arizona State catcher Samantha Swan.

However, it took fans by surprise when it was announced that associate head coaches Kristen Zaleski and Ehren Earleywine were departing the program to pursue opportunities elsewhere. In a press release, Tennessee softball announced Earleywine as its new hitting and associate head coach.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ehren Earleywine to the Tennessee Lady Vol softball family," head coach Karen Weekly said. "Ehren is a proven winner and one of the most brilliant minds in college softball. His resume speaks for itself. In both head and assistant coach roles, Ehren has achieved tremendous success everywhere he has been.

The circumstances of Zaleski's departure are still unknown.

Fremin spent over a decade with the SLU Lions, earning Louisiana Coach of the Year three times and 2026 Southland Conference Coach of the Year.

Fremin led his team to a 46-16 record during the 2026 season, including 24 conference wins. In 2024 and 2025, the Lions made appearances in the Southland Conference Tournament Championship, although they were unsuccessful in claiming the ultimate victory. Their accomplishments didn't go unnoticed by the NCAA Division I Softball Championship Subcommittee, with SLU being tapped to appear in three straight NCAA regional appearances, most recently competing in the 2026 Tuscaloosa Regional.

Fremin's success in the Southland Conference will be an asset as he makes the transition to the Forty Acres amid three-peat national championship hopes. White is still hunting for the perfect fit to complete Texas' coaching staff for the highly anticipated 2027 season — a year that can be historic for the Longhorns.

Rick Fremin Year-by-Year Head Coaching Results

2026        Southeastern       46-16
2025        Southeastern       50-16
2024        Southeastern       47-15
2023        Southeastern       47-14
2022        Southeastern       40-16
2021        Southeastern       28-23
2020        Southeastern       15-8
2019        Southeastern       34-23
2018        Southeastern       38-21
2017        Southeastern       26-29
2016        Southeastern       23-32
2015        Jackson State      24-26
2014        Jackson State      28-29
2013        Jackson State      28-29
2012        Jackson State      32-27
2011        Jackson State      26-22
2010        Belhaven              54-10
2009        Belhaven              36-19
2008        Belhaven              31-26
2007        Belhaven              32-18
2006        Belhaven              33-22

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Paige Durrenberger
PAIGE DURRENBERGER

Paige Durrenberger is a sports writer and Economics student at the University of Texas at Austin. She has covered golf, softball, and the Texas Stars for The Daily Texan and is also a contributing writer for 5Wins. Raised in Dallas, Texas, when Durrenberger isn’t covering sports, she’s either out running with her dog Bailey or cheering on whichever Dallas team is in season.

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