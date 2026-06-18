Texas Softball Rebuilds Coaching Staff With Key Addition

Head coach Mike White isn't taking time to bask in the triumph of winning back-to-back national championships. The Texas Longhorns already have their sights set on the 2027 season, and that starts with rebuilding the coaching staff.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that Southeastern Louisiana's head coach, Rick Fremin, would be joining the Texas staff as associate head coach.

The transfer portal has been Texas' main priority as key seniors such as catcher Reese Atwood, infielder Leighann Goode and outfielder Ashton Maloney exit the program. The Longhorns have made a splash, nabbing Florida State infielder and D1 Softball National Player of the Year, Isa Torres, from the portal this week. Additionally, Texas added Texas Tech pitcher Samantha Lincoln and Arizona State catcher Samantha Swan.

NEWS: Southeastern Louisiana head coach Rick Fremin will join the Texas coaching staff https://t.co/t2jBQzA4kB — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) June 17, 2026

However, it took fans by surprise when it was announced that associate head coaches Kristen Zaleski and Ehren Earleywine were departing the program to pursue opportunities elsewhere. In a press release, Tennessee softball announced Earleywine as its new hitting and associate head coach.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ehren Earleywine to the Tennessee Lady Vol softball family," head coach Karen Weekly said. "Ehren is a proven winner and one of the most brilliant minds in college softball. His resume speaks for itself. In both head and assistant coach roles, Ehren has achieved tremendous success everywhere he has been.

The circumstances of Zaleski's departure are still unknown.

Fremin spent over a decade with the SLU Lions, earning Louisiana Coach of the Year three times and 2026 Southland Conference Coach of the Year.

Fremin led his team to a 46-16 record during the 2026 season, including 24 conference wins. In 2024 and 2025, the Lions made appearances in the Southland Conference Tournament Championship, although they were unsuccessful in claiming the ultimate victory. Their accomplishments didn't go unnoticed by the NCAA Division I Softball Championship Subcommittee, with SLU being tapped to appear in three straight NCAA regional appearances, most recently competing in the 2026 Tuscaloosa Regional.

Fremin's success in the Southland Conference will be an asset as he makes the transition to the Forty Acres amid three-peat national championship hopes. White is still hunting for the perfect fit to complete Texas' coaching staff for the highly anticipated 2027 season — a year that can be historic for the Longhorns.

Rick Fremin Year-by-Year Head Coaching Results

2026 Southeastern 46-16

2025 Southeastern 50-16

2024 Southeastern 47-15

2023 Southeastern 47-14

2022 Southeastern 40-16

2021 Southeastern 28-23

2020 Southeastern 15-8

2019 Southeastern 34-23

2018 Southeastern 38-21

2017 Southeastern 26-29

2016 Southeastern 23-32

2015 Jackson State 24-26

2014 Jackson State 28-29

2013 Jackson State 28-29

2012 Jackson State 32-27

2011 Jackson State 26-22

2010 Belhaven 54-10

2009 Belhaven 36-19

2008 Belhaven 31-26

2007 Belhaven 32-18

2006 Belhaven 33-22