It’s not every day that you can boast about hitting a home run off of your sibling.

Texas junior Katie Stewart gained immense bragging rights on Sunday against Northern Illinois when she bashed a two-run homer to center field off her older sister, Danielle Stewart, to give the Longhorns a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Up until this point, the duo had never faced each other on the diamond in their entire collegiate careers. Danielle, who is a senior pitcher and first baseman for NIU, got the start in the circle for the Huskies, but only saw one inning after her sister, who batted cleanup, made an unforgettable memory for the family.

There were no hard feelings, though. As soon as Katie began rounding the bases and realized the ball went over the wall, she and Danielle were all giggles. Katie even gave a small nod to her sister on her way toward home plate, while the rest of the Huskies couldn’t believe the irony.

“At first I was happy, and then I was like, ‘oh my god, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry,’” Katie said postgame. “It was so cool to have this experience and for the memories.”

The two even shared a heartwarming moment before the game on McCombs Field, embracing in a long hug with words of encouragement. No matter the outcome of the game, the two were just ecstatic to be sharing the field once again. Both were stars at Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Ill, with Katie just a year behind Danielle.

In just the fifth time the programs have met, the Huskies put up a good fight against the then No.2 Longhorns through three innings. That was until MaTaia Lawson and Jaycie Nichols both collected their first career home runs. The reigning national champions were able to roll right to a 9-1 victory in six innings.

Katie will be the last of three sisters to graduate from college. The oldest Stewart sister, Sam, was also a catcher and clean up hitter just like Katie. She played for Valparaiso University and led the team in home runs and ranked second in slugging percentage as a senior in 2016.

All three sisters are remembered at Lincoln-Way East for their impact on the program and success at reaching the Division I level. Katie was a multi-All-Southwest Suburban Blue Conference and all-area selection and put up an incredible junior campaign, batting .500 with 46 hits, 10 steals, nine doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, and 41 RBIs. Sam led the Griffins to a conference championship in 2012, and Danielle earned all-conference accolades as a junior.

The Longhorns will now head to California for the DeMarini Invitational, while NIU heads to Tennessee for the Blues City Invitational.

