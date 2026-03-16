A week of heated conference play brings a bit of a twist to Softball America’s Top 25 Rankings. While the Top 10 remains largely the same, Texas and Texas Tech have switched places, as the Longhorns are on a 24-game winning streak, and the Red Raiders lost their second game of the season.

Meanwhile, Arkansas has fallen four spots after losing the series to Alabama, and Florida State has re-entered after sweeping Syracuse in the opening weekend of ACC play.

As for the rest of the Top 25, Baylor enters for the first time in 2026, while Duke and Clemson return, and Stanford, Auburn, and Utah fall out. Grand Canyon continues to climb after remaining undefeated.

Check out the Top 10 and visit Softball America for the full Top 25 ranking .

Another week, more movement in the Top 25 🥎 powered by @Go_Rout



Texas jumps Texas Tech during a 24-game win streak, Florida State climbs back up, and Baylor enters the rankings for the first time this season.



🔗 https://t.co/CMBYeTFSuc pic.twitter.com/GEKhHW1nq4 — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) March 16, 2026

Softball America Top 10 Rankings

Tennessee (Previous Rank: 1) Texas (Previous Rank: 3) Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 2) Alabama (Previous Rank: 4) Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 6) UCLA (Previous Rank: 7) Florida (Previous Rank: 8) Nebraska (Previous Rank: 9) Arkansas (Previous Rank: 5) Florida State (Previous Rank: 11)

Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders drop down one spot after losing their second game of the season to Arizona 9-0. Ace NiJaree Canady was dealing through four innings with eight strikeouts, but allowed nine runs, four of which were earned, before Samantha Lincoln came in for the fifth inning.

The Wildcats were able to capitalize on two errors from Texas Tech in the third inning and went ahead and blasted back-to-back homers. Grace Jenkins followed up with a grand slam, her second homer of the day, which put Arizona in run-rule territory.

THE CATS TAKE DOWN #2 TEXAS TECH.



Oh, and that's a program record NINE STRAIGHT RUN-RULES for @ArizonaSoftball! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/OkN5WyDc70 — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) March 14, 2026

Texas Tech was able to bounce back and grab the series on Saturday.

Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks had the pleasure of handing the Alabama Crimson Tide their first loss of the season on Saturday, but they dropped four spots after failing to win the series. Fielding errors and the inability to hit Jocelyn Briski killed Arkansas’s momentum on Sunday, leading them to an overall record of 23-4 and an SEC record of 3-3.

HOGS WIN!!!



Arkansas downs Alabama in an instant classic to even the series! pic.twitter.com/lxpnsZqy4n — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 14, 2026

Grand Canyon Antelopes

The Antelopes remain the last undefeated team in Division I, pushing them up three spots in the rankings. The bats exploded on Sunday to put up eight runs on 11 hits against New Mexico. The 8-0, five-inning game swept GCU’s first Mountain West series.

The Lopes will now host Oklahoma State on Tuesday, their toughest competition so far this season.

Recommended Links