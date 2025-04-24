Texas Tech Rolls Past UT Arlington Behind Mihyia Davis’ Historic Performance
Mihyia Davis added her name to the Texas Tech history books Wednesday when the Red Raiders routed UT Arlington 12-3.
Davis was 4-for-4 and hit for the first cycle in program history.
“You got to see the complete player of Mihyia Davis,” said Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco. “She is just a tremendous talent. I've said all year she's probably the best center fielder, leadoff hitter in the country.”
Davis led off the bottom of the first with a single and tripled in her second at-bat of the inning. She doubled in the second and homered in the fourth, finishing the contest with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Samantha Lincoln earned her eighth win of the season, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing three runs on three hits while also striking out three. Chloe Riassetto pitched the fifth and final inning and allowed just one hit, needing only 10 pitches to finish off the Mavericks.
The Mavericks struggled defensively, specifically on the right side of the infield.
Texas Tech drove several balls toward the UTA first basemen Dee McClarity and Madi Mcdonnell but neither fielded anything and were burned down the first base line more than once.
However, Mcdonnell came up big at the plate, blasting a three-run homerun to give UTA their only runs of the game. The three-run blast cut the deficit to 10-3. nullifying the thought of a run-rule until the Red Raiders added one in the fourth and another in the fifth to end the game early.
The Red Raiders will put their seven-game winning streak on the line against the Arizona State Sun Devils, who come to Lubbock for a three-game series starting Friday. If Texas Tech wins at least two of the three games, the Red Raiders will lock up their first Big 12 regular-season conference title.
“We want to get this thing done, win it here while we're at home,” Glasco said. “We want our fans to be a part of it. We want our fans to get to see it.”