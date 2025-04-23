Softball On SI

Ohio State Softball Sets Another Record in Run-Rule Win Over Ohio

​Ohio State softball continued its historic season by setting a new milestone during a dominant 15-5 victory over Ohio University in Athens.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Ohio State softball's Skylar Limon (5) celebrates with Jasmyn Burns (12) after Burns hit a home run during the game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Buckeye Field on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State softball's Skylar Limon (5) celebrates with Jasmyn Burns (12) after Burns hit a home run during the game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Buckeye Field on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes are setting records with every swing and on Tuesday night in Athens, Ohio, the Buckeyes homered into history once more.

Ohio State hit four home runs, including the Big Ten record 119th of the season, and rolled to a 15-5 five-inning victory.

Kaitlyn Farley's second inning blast broke a 10-year record of 118 set by Michigan in 2015

Kami Kortokrax was the star of the game, going 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBIs.

The senior infielder became the fourth player in program history – and second in the last nine days – to hit three homers in a single game. Reagan Millken, who hit three home runs last Sunday at Penn State, also went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs.

Ohio State scored 15 runs on 13 hits and committed one error, while Ohio scored five runs on five hits and committed four errors.

Freshman Layna Gerhard got the start for the Buckeyes and improved to 7-0 on the year, scattering two hits and one strikeout over three innings

Ohio jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Ohio State roared back in the top of the second, taking a 2-1 lead and never falling behind again.

The Buckeyes added six runs in the third, three in the fourth, and four in the fifth, while the Bobcats could only muster two runs in the third and again in the fifth.

Kortokrax's first home run of the night was the 33rd home run of her career and also her 200th hit. It came in the third inning while home runs No. 34 and No. 35 were launched in the fourth and fifth innings. She is currently two homers shy of being in a tie for eighth all-time in program history.

More news: No. 15 Clemson Softball Stuns No. 1 Tennessee, Beats Karlyn Pickens in Extra Innings

More news: Texas High School Softball Coach Arrested After On-Field Brawl Caught on Video

More news: Senior Day Marks Final Chapter of Candrea Era for Arizona Softball

Published |Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/College