Ohio State Softball Sets Another Record in Run-Rule Win Over Ohio
The No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes are setting records with every swing and on Tuesday night in Athens, Ohio, the Buckeyes homered into history once more.
Ohio State hit four home runs, including the Big Ten record 119th of the season, and rolled to a 15-5 five-inning victory.
Kaitlyn Farley's second inning blast broke a 10-year record of 118 set by Michigan in 2015
Kami Kortokrax was the star of the game, going 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBIs.
The senior infielder became the fourth player in program history – and second in the last nine days – to hit three homers in a single game. Reagan Millken, who hit three home runs last Sunday at Penn State, also went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs.
Ohio State scored 15 runs on 13 hits and committed one error, while Ohio scored five runs on five hits and committed four errors.
Freshman Layna Gerhard got the start for the Buckeyes and improved to 7-0 on the year, scattering two hits and one strikeout over three innings
Ohio jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Ohio State roared back in the top of the second, taking a 2-1 lead and never falling behind again.
The Buckeyes added six runs in the third, three in the fourth, and four in the fifth, while the Bobcats could only muster two runs in the third and again in the fifth.
Kortokrax's first home run of the night was the 33rd home run of her career and also her 200th hit. It came in the third inning while home runs No. 34 and No. 35 were launched in the fourth and fifth innings. She is currently two homers shy of being in a tie for eighth all-time in program history.