The Pregame Predictions Are In—But Don’t Count Out Canady Just Yet
Ahead of Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series Championship Series, the ESPN pregame show panel went all-in on Texas.
Every single commentator picked the Longhorns to win it all. But if you think that’s the end of the story, you haven’t been paying attention to NiJaree Canady.
After Game 1’s heartbreak—a misplaced pitch out that led to a clutch two-RBI hit by Texas—Canady stood in front of the media and did something few athletes her age have the composure to do: she owned it.
“That one’s on me,” she said without hesitation.
She didn’t shift blame. She didn’t flinch. She stood tall in the face of criticism and took it all on her shoulders. And when asked if she was tired after throwing 130+ pitches, her response? Ice cold:
“I have the whole summer to rest.”
If that doesn’t give you chills, it should. Because that is exactly the kind of mindset champions are made of. It reminded me of watching Michael Jordan in his prime—exhausted, doubted, down by 10—and then somehow rising again. That’s exactly what I expect from Nijaree Canady tonight: a rise. A reckoning.
Texas may have taken Game 1, but don’t forget who they’re facing. This is a pitcher who feeds off pressure. Who just got publicly counted out. And if you think she’s going to let that sit quietly, you haven’t seen her pitch with a chip on her shoulder yet.
The pregame show may be leaning burnt orange. But Canady? She’s about to come out phoenix red.